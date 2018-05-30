As we step into the warmer months, we find ourselves hosting and attending backyard barbecues, picnics, and beach outings on the reg. With local farmers markets overflowing with fresh seasonal produce, the best (and most delicious) way to kick off these summer gatherings is with some homemade salsa and dip.

Easy Salsa and Dip Recipes Perfect for Summer Parties Gallery

Because summer get-togethers can sometimes be stressful to plan, appetizers tend to get overlooked. The solution is to keep your menu simple and stress-free. Since you already know how to grill the perfect steak, cook the juiciest chicken, and even prepare the best barbecue-worthy sides, it’s now time to start thinking about where to dunk all of those potato chips and veggie sticks that always seem to end up lying around at these parties. We’ve got you covered — we’ve rounded up our favorite dip recipes perfect for any occasion.

All of these dips can be made in advance and stored in your refrigerator until ready to serve. Headed to park or beach and want to bring a snack with you? No problem! Most of these sides can be served at room temp. From the ultimate guacamole to salsa verde and even made-from-scratch hummus, you will be sure to fall in love with these easy salsa and dip recipes perfect for summer parties.