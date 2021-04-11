  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Yogurt Mint Dip

April 11, 2021 | 7:15pm
A healthy dip you can make in a matter of minutes
Serve this refreshing dip with grilled fish, meat or poultry, or use it to dunk fresh cut veggies or toasted pita bread.

This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
73
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 Cup finely chopped fresh mint
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 Tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt

Directions

Step 1: In a bowl, stir together 1 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt, 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh mint, 2 tablespoons olive oil, finely grated zest of 1 lemon, 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice, 1 tablespoon honey and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Step 2: Serve alongside pita, fresh vegetables, or grilled poultry, fish or kebabs.

