April 11, 2021 | 7:15pm
Julia_Sudnitskaya/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Serve this refreshing dip with grilled fish, meat or poultry, or use it to dunk fresh cut veggies or toasted pita bread.
This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup whole-milk Greek yogurt
- 1/4 Cup finely chopped fresh mint
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
- 1 Tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
Directions
Step 1: In a bowl, stir together 1 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt, 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh mint, 2 tablespoons olive oil, finely grated zest of 1 lemon, 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice, 1 tablespoon honey and 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Step 2: Serve alongside pita, fresh vegetables, or grilled poultry, fish or kebabs.