4.5
2 ratings

Grilled Mediterranean Bean Dip

June 25, 2020
It’ll go fast!

Courtesy of Catherine Pappas/Living the Gourmet

 

Grilling the ingredients will get you that delicious earthy flavor that makes this dip so rich.

This recipe is courtesy of Living the Gourmet

Ready in
11 m
1 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
299
Calories Per Serving
Notes

You may substitute the cannellini beans for garbanzo or red beans if you like.

Ingredients

  • 15.5 Ounces can of cannellini beans, drained
  • 1 small red onion, quartered
  • 4-5 fresh basil leaves
  • 1 small bunch of scallions
  • 2-3 cloves of garlic
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 Teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
  • 1/4 Cup Asiago cheese or Romano cheese
  • 4 Tablespoons olive oil

Directions

Heat a large cast iron frying pan with the quartered onion, scallions, garlic cloves and basil leaves.

Drizzle with a tablespoon of olive oil and let the veggies get a slight char.

Cut the scallions and place in a food processor along with the onion, garlic cloves, beans, lemon juice, grated cheese, seasonings and three tablespoons of olive oil. Process until it's at a desired creamy consistency.

Taste for seasonings. If you need more seasoning, season and give another plus or two.

Serve with an extra drizzle of olive oil, red pepper flakes, fresh ground black pepper and your favorite crackers.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving299
Total Fat16g25%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol6mg2%
Protein12g24%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A32µg4%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.6%
Vitamin B60.2mg11.7%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin E3mg20%
Vitamin K58µg48%
Calcium215mg22%
Fiber6g25%
Folate (food)90µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)90µg23%
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium68mg16%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.9%
Phosphorus181mg26%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium608mg13%
Sodium284mg12%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.2%
Water120gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
bean dip
best recipes
grilling recipe
easy to make recipe