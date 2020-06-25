Grilled Mediterranean Bean Dip

Heat a large cast iron frying pan with the quartered onion, scallions, garlic cloves and basil leaves.

Drizzle with a tablespoon of olive oil and let the veggies get a slight char.

Cut the scallions and place in a food processor along with the onion, garlic cloves, beans, lemon juice, grated cheese, seasonings and three tablespoons of olive oil. Process until it's at a desired creamy consistency.

Taste for seasonings. If you need more seasoning, season and give another plus or two.

Serve with an extra drizzle of olive oil, red pepper flakes, fresh ground black pepper and your favorite crackers.