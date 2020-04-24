  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chipotle Guacamole

April 24, 2020 | 2:13pm
By
Add it to your own burrito bowls at home
chipotle guacamole
Courtesy of Chipotle

When you go through the line at Chipotle, do you add guacamole to your taco, burrito or bowl? Make the same topping you know and love with this recipe straight from the chain itself.

This recipe is courtesy of Chipotle.

Ready in
16 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
166
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 ripe Hass avocados
  • 2 Teaspoons lime juice
  • 2 Tablespoons cilantro, chopped
  • 1/4 Cup red onion, diced
  • 1/2 jalapeno including seeds, diced
  • 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

Cut avocados in half and remove pits carefully.

Scoop the avocados into a bowl.

Toss and coat with lime juice.

Add the salt and mash until it’s a smooth consistency.

Fold in remaining ingredients and mix.

Taste the guac and adjust seasoning if necessary.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving166
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Protein2g4%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin A10µg1%
Vitamin B60.3mg21.5%
Vitamin C14mg15%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K23µg19%
Calcium15mg2%
Fiber7g28%
Folate (food)84µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)84µg21%
Iron0.6mg3.3%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus56mg8%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium512mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg10.4%
Sodium125mg5%
Water87gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.1%
