4.5
2 ratings

Salsa verde

June 22, 2020
Great for tacos or chips
Photo courtesy of Blue Apron

This tried and true starter dish can be made with just five ingredients and pairs perfectly with tortilla chips or tacos. 

Recipe courtesy of Blue Apron

Ready in
35 m
20 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
84
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 1.5 Pounds tomatillos (approximately 8)
  • 1 red onion
  • 1 bunch cilantro
  • 2 limes

Directions

Wash and dry the fresh produce. Peel and mince the garlic. Using a peeler, remove the green rind of the limes, avoiding the white pith; mince the rind to get 3 teaspoons of zest. Quarter the limes. Remove and discard the papery skins of the tomatillos; medium dice the tomatillos. Roughly chop the cilantro leaves and stems. Peel and small dice the onion.

In a medium pot, heat 2 teaspoons of olive oil on medium until hot. Add the garlic and onion; season with salt and pepper. Cook 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the tomatillos and season with salt and pepper. Cook, smashing the tomatillos with a spoon, 10-12 minutes, or until thickened and saucy. Remove from heat. Add the lime zest, ¾ of the cilantro and the juice of all 8 lime wedges; season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with remaining cilantro.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving84
Total Fat2g3%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated0.3g1.3%
Protein3g5%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A45µg5%
Vitamin B60.2mg15.3%
Vitamin C36mg40%
Vitamin E1mg6.5%
Vitamin K49µg40%
Calcium42mg4%
Fiber5g20%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)27µg7%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium43mg10%
Monounsaturated0.3gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus91mg13%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium600mg13%
Sodium9mgN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.3%
Water224gN/A
Zinc0.5mg5%
Tags
appetizer recipes
best recipes
summer recipes
easy salsa recipe