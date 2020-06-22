Salsa verde

Wash and dry the fresh produce. Peel and mince the garlic. Using a peeler, remove the green rind of the limes, avoiding the white pith; mince the rind to get 3 teaspoons of zest. Quarter the limes. Remove and discard the papery skins of the tomatillos; medium dice the tomatillos. Roughly chop the cilantro leaves and stems. Peel and small dice the onion.

In a medium pot, heat 2 teaspoons of olive oil on medium until hot. Add the garlic and onion; season with salt and pepper. Cook 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the tomatillos and season with salt and pepper. Cook, smashing the tomatillos with a spoon, 10-12 minutes, or until thickened and saucy. Remove from heat. Add the lime zest, ¾ of the cilantro and the juice of all 8 lime wedges; season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with remaining cilantro.