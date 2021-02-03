Step 1: In a small bowl, make the taco seasoning by mixing 1/2 tablespoon chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1/4 teaspoon oregano, 1/4 teaspoon paprika. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 2: In a medium bowl, use an electric mixer to blend 8 ounces of softened cream cheese with 1 1/2 cups sour cream. Mix in taco seasoning until well combined.

Step 3: Evenly spread cream cheese mixture in a large shallow glass dish. Spoon on 1/3 cup taco sauce and spread gently across entire dish. Top with 1 cup shredded lettuce, 1 cup chopped tomatoes, 1/2 cup diced green peppers and 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese.

Step 4: Serve with chips and enjoy!