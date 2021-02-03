This taco dip has had a special spot on our family's grazing table at every single holiday, birthday and Super Bowl party since I can remember. Customize it to your taste (or to whatever you have lying around in the fridge) by adding olives, jalapenos or even a layer of ground beef.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Tablespoon chili powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 Teaspoon cumin
- 1/4 Teaspoon oregano
- 1/4 Teaspoon paprika
- 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 1/2 Cup sour cream
- 1/3 Cup taco sauce
- 1 Cup iceberg lettuce, shredded
- 1 Cup Roma tomatoes, chopped
- 1/2 Cup green peppers, diced
- 1 Cup cheddar cheese, grated
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 bag tortilla chips or Doritos
Directions
Step 1: In a small bowl, make the taco seasoning by mixing 1/2 tablespoon chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1/4 teaspoon oregano, 1/4 teaspoon paprika. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 2: In a medium bowl, use an electric mixer to blend 8 ounces of softened cream cheese with 1 1/2 cups sour cream. Mix in taco seasoning until well combined.
Step 3: Evenly spread cream cheese mixture in a large shallow glass dish. Spoon on 1/3 cup taco sauce and spread gently across entire dish. Top with 1 cup shredded lettuce, 1 cup chopped tomatoes, 1/2 cup diced green peppers and 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese.
Step 4: Serve with chips and enjoy!