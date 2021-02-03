  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
3
1 rating

Easy Taco Dip

February 3, 2021 | 4:01pm
By
The party starts when this taco dip arrives
Taco Dip
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

This taco dip has had a special spot on our family's grazing table at every single holiday, birthday and Super Bowl party since I can remember.  Customize it to your taste (or to whatever you have lying around in the fridge) by adding olives, jalapenos or even a layer of ground beef.

Ready in
15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
467
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Easy Salsa and Dip Recipes Perfect for Summer
15 Tasty Taco Recipes Perfect for Taco Tuesday
Easy Recipes for Chickpeas

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Tablespoon chili powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 Teaspoon cumin
  • 1/4 Teaspoon oregano
  • 1/4 Teaspoon paprika
  • 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 1/2 Cup sour cream
  • 1/3 Cup taco sauce
  • 1 Cup iceberg lettuce, shredded
  • 1 Cup Roma tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/2 Cup green peppers, diced
  • 1 Cup cheddar cheese, grated
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 bag tortilla chips or Doritos

Directions

Step 1: In a small bowl, make the taco seasoning by mixing 1/2 tablespoon chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1/4 teaspoon oregano, 1/4 teaspoon paprika. Season to taste with salt and pepper. 

Step 2: In a medium bowl, use an electric mixer to blend 8 ounces of softened cream cheese with 1 1/2 cups sour cream. Mix in taco seasoning until well combined.

Step 3: Evenly spread cream cheese mixture in a large shallow glass dish. Spoon on 1/3 cup taco sauce and spread gently across entire dish. Top with 1 cup shredded lettuce, 1 cup chopped tomatoes, 1/2 cup diced green peppers and 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese.

Step 4: Serve with chips and enjoy!

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving467
Total Fat33g51%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated15g74%
Cholesterol70mg23%
Protein10g20%
Carbs33g11%
Vitamin A248µg28%
Vitamin B120.3µg14%
Vitamin B60.2mg14.1%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.9%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium242mg24%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)26µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)26µg7%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium53mg13%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg6.1%
Phosphorus268mg38%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium296mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.6%
Sodium410mg17%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.3%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water94gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
appetizer
best recipes
chips
cream cheese
lettuce
Super Bowl
tomatoes
taco dip