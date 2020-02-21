Your taco-topping skills are going to be out of this world

Chips and salsa is the official snack food of Texas, but there are many different iterations of salsa. Pork dishes like tacos al pastor are traditionally served with pineapple, and this pineapple habanero salsa recipe pairs perfectly with Tex-Mex pork dishes as well as barbecue pulled pork.

This recipe is courtesy of Bits and Bites Blog.