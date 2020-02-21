February 21, 2020 | 3:36pm
Courtesy of Bits and Bites Blog
Chips and salsa is the official snack food of Texas, but there are many different iterations of salsa. Pork dishes like tacos al pastor are traditionally served with pineapple, and this pineapple habanero salsa recipe pairs perfectly with Tex-Mex pork dishes as well as barbecue pulled pork.
This recipe is courtesy of Bits and Bites Blog.
Ingredients
- 20 Ounces can of pineapples drained
- 2 habanero peppers cut in half and seeded
- 1 Cup red onion roughly chopped
- 1 handful of cilantro
- 1 lime (juiced)
- 1 Tablespoon garlic
- salt to taste
Directions
Add all of your ingredients in a food processor. Blend until smooth.
Servings5
Calories Per Serving117
Total Fat0.3g0.4%
Sugar22gN/A
Protein1g3%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A14µg2%
Vitamin B60.3mg19.6%
Vitamin C53mg59%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.7%
Vitamin K8µg6%
Calcium36mg4%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg5%
Iron0.8mg4.4%
Magnesium28mg7%
Niacin (B3)0.6mg4%
Phosphorus32mg5%
Potassium273mg6%
Sodium484mg20%
Sugars, added19gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg12.6%
Water176gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.7%