Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
5
4 ratings

Easy 7-Layer Dip

February 5, 2021 | 1:56pm
By
A must-have for any game day
how to make easy 7 layer dip recipe - the daily meal
Megan Betteridge/Shutterstock

Having the best seven layer dip recipe on hand is a must, but there's one thing wrong with most recipes: they're topped with black olives. If you love black olives, having them as layer 6 of 7 is amazing. But if you're not a fan of this divisive ingredient, you have to pick around them. Luckily, we have suggestions for black olive swaps. Switch them out for pickled jalapenos for some heat, black beans for extra protein (while maintaining the color) or some fresh tomatoes for a touch of freshness to the dip! 

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
293
Calories Per Serving
Notes

For a great guacamole recipe, click here.

For an easy salsa recipe, click here.

Ingredients

  • 16 Ounces sour cream
  • 1 package taco seasoning
  • One 15-ounce can refried beans
  • 1 Cup guacamole, prepared (see notes)
  • 1 Cup salsa, prepared (see notes)
  • 1 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 Cup sliced black olives, jalapenos, black beans or fresh tomatoes
  • 2 green onions, sliced

Directions

Step 1: In a small bowl, combine 16 ounces sour cream and 1 package taco seasoning mix.

Step 2: In a large clear glass casserole dish, layer 1 can refried beans, then sour cream mixture, 1 cup guacamole, 1 cup salsa, 1 cup cheese, 1/2 cup olives (or jalapenos, black beans or tomatoes), then 2 sliced green onions.

Step 3: Serve immediately with tortilla chips or Fritos, or cover with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator up to 2 days.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving293
Total Fat24g36%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated10g49%
Cholesterol44mg15%
Protein9g18%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A149µg17%
Vitamin B120.3µg11.8%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.4%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.1%
Vitamin E1mg6.5%
Vitamin K16µg14%
Calcium198mg20%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg4%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium35mg8%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.2%
Phosphorus195mg28%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium526mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.6%
Sodium727mg30%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water128gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Easy 7-Layer Dip