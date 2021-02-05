Easy 7-Layer Dip

Having the best seven layer dip recipe on hand is a must, but there's one thing wrong with most recipes: they're topped with black olives. If you love black olives, having them as layer 6 of 7 is amazing. But if you're not a fan of this divisive ingredient, you have to pick around them. Luckily, we have suggestions for black olive swaps. Switch them out for pickled jalapenos for some heat, black beans for extra protein (while maintaining the color) or some fresh tomatoes for a touch of freshness to the dip!
Ingredients
- 16 Ounces sour cream
- 1 package taco seasoning
- One 15-ounce can refried beans
- 1 Cup guacamole, prepared (see notes)
- 1 Cup salsa, prepared (see notes)
- 1 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1/2 Cup sliced black olives, jalapenos, black beans or fresh tomatoes
- 2 green onions, sliced
Directions
Step 1: In a small bowl, combine 16 ounces sour cream and 1 package taco seasoning mix.
Step 2: In a large clear glass casserole dish, layer 1 can refried beans, then sour cream mixture, 1 cup guacamole, 1 cup salsa, 1 cup cheese, 1/2 cup olives (or jalapenos, black beans or tomatoes), then 2 sliced green onions.
Step 3: Serve immediately with tortilla chips or Fritos, or cover with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator up to 2 days.