Easy 7-Layer Dip

Step 1: In a small bowl, combine 16 ounces sour cream and 1 package taco seasoning mix.

Step 2: In a large clear glass casserole dish, layer 1 can refried beans, then sour cream mixture, 1 cup guacamole, 1 cup salsa, 1 cup cheese, 1/2 cup olives (or jalapenos, black beans or tomatoes), then 2 sliced green onions.

Step 3: Serve immediately with tortilla chips or Fritos, or cover with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator up to 2 days.