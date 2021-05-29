Old-fashioned crab recipes such as chilled crab dip are part of the fabric of Chesapeake Bay culture and an important part of Maryland regional history. And with sweet, delectable crab as a centerpiece, they are absolutely delicious. Debbie Daugherty Richardson, past president of the Junior League of Annapolis, says this simple recipe for cold crab dip was handed down for generations within an Annapolis family before its inclusion in "Of Tide and Thyme," a cookbook published by the Junior League of Annapolis (reprinted with permission).

This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.