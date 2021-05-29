  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chilled Crab Dip

May 29, 2021
Serve with crackers, chips, or veggies
LauriPatterson/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Old-fashioned crab recipes such as chilled crab dip are part of the fabric of Chesapeake Bay culture and an important part of Maryland regional history. And with sweet, delectable crab as a centerpiece, they are absolutely delicious. Debbie Daugherty Richardson, past president of the Junior League of Annapolis, says this simple recipe for cold crab dip was handed down for generations within an Annapolis family before its inclusion in "Of Tide and Thyme," a cookbook published by the Junior League of Annapolis (reprinted with permission).

This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
10
Servings
149
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound fresh backfin crab meat
  • 2 finely diced hard-boiled eggs
  • 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 Cup chili sauce
  • 1 Teaspoon horseradish
  • 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon hot pepper sauce
  • 1 finely grated small onion

Directions

Step 1: Remove any shells from 1 pound of fresh backfin crab meat.

Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine the crab meat with 2 finely diced hard-boiled eggs, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup chili sauce, 1 teaspoon horseradish, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce and 1 finely grated small onion. Mix thoroughly. 

Step 3: Serve with corn chips, potato chips or plain crackers. Keeps for up to 2 days in the refrigerator.

