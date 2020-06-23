  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Lobster and Spinach Dip

June 23, 2020 | 2:57pm
By
Adding that fresh seafood taste to delicious dip
Lobster and Spinach Dip

Photo Courtesy of McCormick

This dip recipe adds a lobster flavor to a mix of spinach, sour cream, mayo and lemon juice. You can enjoy this with some crackers, chips or bread.

Recipe Courtesy of McCormick  

Ready in
1 h 5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
16
Servings
86
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
6 Best Spinach Recipes
Steam It, Boil It, Grill It: 10 Recipes for Your End-of-Summer Lobster Fling
9 Fabulous Feta Dips & Spreads Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup sour cream
  • 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
  • 2 Teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1 package of spinach dip mix
  • 1/2 Cup fresh Maine lobster meat, cooked and shredded or chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons finely chopped green onions

Directions

Stir sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice and seasoning mix in a medium bowl until well blended. Add lobster meat; gently stir to blend. Cover.

Refrigerate at least 1 hour to blend flavors. Stir dip and sprinkle with green onions before serving. Serve with water crackers.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving86
Total Fat9g13%
Sugar0.5gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol16mg5%
Protein2g3%
Carbs1gN/A
Vitamin A109µg12%
Vitamin C6mg6%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K88µg73%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber0.4g1.6%
Folate (food)37µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)37µg9%
Iron0.5mg2.9%
Magnesium17mg4%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.4%
Phosphorus33mg5%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium131mg3%
Sodium82mg3%
Water32gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.9%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
dip
game day
lobster
seafood
sour cream
spinach