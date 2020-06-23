Lobster and Spinach Dip

June 23, 2020 | 2:57pm
This dip recipe adds a lobster flavor to a mix of spinach, sour cream, mayo and lemon juice. You can enjoy this with some crackers, chips or bread.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup sour cream
- 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
- 2 Teaspoons lemon juice
- 1 package of spinach dip mix
- 1/2 Cup fresh Maine lobster meat, cooked and shredded or chopped
- 2 Tablespoons finely chopped green onions
Directions
Stir sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice and seasoning mix in a medium bowl until well blended. Add lobster meat; gently stir to blend. Cover.
Refrigerate at least 1 hour to blend flavors. Stir dip and sprinkle with green onions before serving. Serve with water crackers.
Servings16
Calories Per Serving86
Total Fat9g13%
Sugar0.5gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol16mg5%
Protein2g3%
Carbs1gN/A
Vitamin A109µg12%
Vitamin C6mg6%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K88µg73%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber0.4g1.6%
Folate (food)37µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)37µg9%
Iron0.5mg2.9%
Magnesium17mg4%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.4%
Phosphorus33mg5%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium131mg3%
Sodium82mg3%
Water32gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.9%