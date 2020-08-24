  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Beet and White Bean Dip

August 24, 2020 | 5:09pm
A mezze mainstay
Roasted beet and white bean dip

Courtesy of McCormick

Mezze is the casual appetizer course that begins many Middle Eastern meals. This roasted beet and white bean dip will make a vibrant addition to any mezze-style spread. 

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
1 h 20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
24
Servings
29
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
9 Fabulous Feta Dips & Spreads Recipes
7 Great 7-Layer Dip Recipes
10 Super Bowl Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Pound medium red beets, trimmed and cleaned
  • 1 can (15 ounces) white beans
  • 1 Tablespoon tahini
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Cumin
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Garlic Powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Sicilian Sea Salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Cayenne Red Pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Wrap beets in foil. Place in shallow baking pan.

Roast 1 hour or until beets are tender when pierced with small knife. Cool until able to handle.

Peel then coarsely chop beets.

Drain beans, reserving 1/4 cup of the liquid.

Place beets, beans, tahini, lemon juice and seasonings in food processor; cover.

Process until smooth, scraping down sides as necessary.

Add reserved liquid; process until smooth.

Spoon dip into small bowl. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

To serve, drizzle dip with olive oil and garnish with chopped toasted pistachios or pepitas, if desired. Serve with warm pita wedges or pita chips.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving29
Total Fat0.4g0.7%
Sugar0.7gN/A
Protein2g3%
Carbs5g2%
Vitamin A0.3µgN/A
Vitamin C0.8mg0.8%
Vitamin E0.2mg1%
Vitamin K0.5µg0.4%
Calcium18mg2%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron0.7mg4%
Magnesium12mg3%
Monounsaturated0.1gN/A
Phosphorus26mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium118mg3%
Sodium48mg2%
Water21gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.4%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
beets
best recipes
chips
dips
white beans