June 18, 2020 | 4:36pm
Photo courtesy of Tasty Ever After
Not only is this recipe for black bean salsa delicious, it's also vegan and gluten free. Make this salsa for game days with friends or at a summer barbecue.
Recipe courtesy of Tasty Ever After
Ingredients
- 1 (15oz can) black beans , drained and rinsed
- 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
- 1 (10oz can) diced tomatoes and green chilies
- 1/3 Cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1/4 Cup green or red bell pepper, finely minced
- 2 green onions, finely minced (water and green parts)
- 3 Tablespoons raw apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice (or 1/2 lime)
- 1 Tablespoon fresh or pickled jalapenos, minced
- 1 large garlic clove, crushed
- sea salt, to taste
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Cover and chill in refrigerator for at least 24 hours to let flavors develop.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving27
Total Fat0.2g0.3%
Sugar3gN/A
Protein1g2%
Carbs6g2%
Vitamin A57µg6%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.7%
Vitamin C53mg59%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.6%
Vitamin K27µg23%
Calcium20mg2%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron0.5mg3%
Magnesium14mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.1%
Phosphorus30mg4%
Potassium255mg5%
Sodium256mg11%
Water102gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2%