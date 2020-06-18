  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Black bean salsa

June 18, 2020 | 4:36pm
Vegan and delicious
Photo courtesy of Tasty Ever After

Not only is this recipe for black bean salsa delicious, it's also vegan and gluten free. Make this salsa for game days with friends or at a summer barbecue. 

Recipe courtesy of Tasty Ever After

Ready in
24 h and 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
27
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 (15oz can) black beans , drained and rinsed
  • 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 (10oz can) diced tomatoes and green chilies
  • 1/3 Cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1/4 Cup green or red bell pepper, finely minced
  • 2 green onions, finely minced (water and green parts)
  • 3 Tablespoons raw apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice (or 1/2 lime)
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh or pickled jalapenos, minced
  • 1 large garlic clove, crushed
  • sea salt, to taste

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well.  Cover and chill in refrigerator for at least 24 hours to let flavors develop.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving27
Total Fat0.2g0.3%
Sugar3gN/A
Protein1g2%
Carbs6g2%
Vitamin A57µg6%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.7%
Vitamin C53mg59%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.6%
Vitamin K27µg23%
Calcium20mg2%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron0.5mg3%
Magnesium14mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.1%
Phosphorus30mg4%
Potassium255mg5%
Sodium256mg11%
Water102gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2%
Tags
cook
easy recipes
quick & easy
salsa recipes
summer recipes