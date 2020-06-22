Basil Obatzda Cheese Spread

June 22, 2020
Photo courtesy of Lora Wiley
This light and airy cheese dip is perfect for pretzels, bread, crackers and more.
Recipe courtesy of Lora Wiley, Diary of a Mad Hausfrau
Ingredients
- 1/3 Cup basil leaves, packed
- 8 Ounces camembert, room temperature
- 6 1/2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1/3 Cup cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 Tablespoon weißbier
- 1/4 Teaspoon crushed caraway seeds
- 1/4 Teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 Teaspoons green pepper powder, plus a few pinches for garnish
- Salt to taste
- Your choice of pretzels, crackers, bread
Directions
Rinse the basil leaves and pat them dry, chop into small pieces
Cut the camembert in pieces, mix with the chopped basil.
Place in a food processor or blender, add the butter, cream cheese, and beer. Pulse until blended.
Season with the caraway and papers and pulse until combined.
Season with salt to taste.
Transfer to a container and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Refrigerate if not serving immediately.
Remove from the refrigerator 20 minutes before serving.
Transfer to a serving plate and serve with your choice of pretzels, crackers, bread.