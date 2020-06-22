Basil Obatzda Cheese Spread

Rinse the basil leaves and pat them dry, chop into small pieces

Cut the camembert in pieces, mix with the chopped basil.

Place in a food processor or blender, add the butter, cream cheese, and beer. Pulse until blended.

Season with the caraway and papers and pulse until combined.

Season with salt to taste.

Transfer to a container and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Refrigerate if not serving immediately.

Remove from the refrigerator 20 minutes before serving.

Transfer to a serving plate and serve with your choice of pretzels, crackers, bread.