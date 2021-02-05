There are some game day foods that are universally beloved. It’s hard to find much fault with a Buffalo chicken dip or cheesy bacon-topped potato skin. And then, there are some Super Bowl recipes that are a little more controversial, like the seven layer dip.

Game Day Food Perfect for Football Season

Wait, what’s not to love about that classic combination of seasoned sour cream, guacamole, salsa, refried beans, cheese, olives and scallions?

It’s that pesky layer No. 6: black olives. Yes, they add a nice textural difference to seven layer dip, a new color and a briny saltiness, but it’s no secret that black olives are one of those controversial ingredients people either love or hate (like the oft-discussed pineapple on pizza).

If you love black olives, seven layer dip is a dreamy game day dish. If you hate black olives, well, you find yourself awkwardly picking them out of your plate, getting your fingers covered in guac and refried beans in the process and making an unsightly mess. Or even worse, you find yourself accidentally putting one in your mouth, destroying an otherwise delightful bite.

What to do? What to do? Enter a handy ingredient swap!

Black olives are astonishingly easy to take out of a seven layer dip, and it’s surprising you don’t hear about it more often. To make this dip friendly for all at your game day soiree, consider making layer No. 6 pickled jalapenos. This addition adds a little heat and brings a classic Tex-Mex ingredient into this taco-inspired dip.

Not a fan of heat? Want to keep a black layer in your dip? No problem, use black beans, which have a similar texture to black olives and add a nice extra bit of protein.

Other easy swaps include (but are not limited to): red onions (fresh or pickled), diced plum tomatoes, bell peppers or canned green chiles. You can really pick whatever suits your palate.

There are other easy ways to take your seven layer dip to the next level, though it does require a little bit of effort. Though you can certainly buy premade guacamole or jarred salsa, you can also make your own at home for maximum deliciousness. (Learn how to make guacamole from scratch here; and here’s an easy recipe for homemade pico de gallo.)

Whether you keep your seven layer simple and classic or switch things up, there’s no denying this is a must-have for game day. Serve your seven layer dip with Fritos or homemade tortilla chips, and make sure you have more game day dips for your Super Bowl watch party.

Ingredients:

16 ounces sour cream

1 package taco seasoning

1 (15-ounce) can refried beans

1 cup guacamole, prepared or homemade

1 cup salsa, prepared or homemade

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup sliced black olives, jalapenos, black beans or fresh tomatoes

2 green onions, sliced

Directions:

Step 1: In a small bowl, combine 16 ounces sour cream and 1 package taco seasoning mix.

Step 2: In a large clear glass casserole dish, layer 1 can refried beans, then sour cream mixture, 1 cup guacamole, 1 cup salsa, 1 cup cheese, 1/2 cup olives (or jalapenos, black beans or tomatoes), then 2 sliced green onions.

Step 3: Serve immediately with tortilla chips or Fritos, or cover with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator up to 2 days.