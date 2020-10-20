  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Chili Cheese Burger Dip

October 20, 2020
This hearty dip is a hit
slow cooker chili cheese burger dip
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Jam-packed with beans, meat, savory spices and some sugar, this dip is sure to impress on any occassion. 

This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar.

Ready in
8 h 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
8 h
(cook time)
10
Servings
Related Recipes
Best Chili Recipes, From Slow Cooker to Cincinnati
101 Best Slow-Cooker Recipes
21 Slow Cooker Recipes for Christmas

Ingredients

  • 1 yellow onion, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 Tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2 Tablespoons Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • Pinch red pepper flakes
  • 1 1/2 Pound lean ground beef
  • 1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes with green chilies
  • 1 packet chili seasoning
  • 2 15-ounce cans dark red kidney beans
  • 1 15-ounce can light red kidney beans
  • 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
  • Cheddar cheese, to top
  • Sour cream, to top

Directions

Saute onions in large skillet (or in base of large enameled cast iron Dutch oven), in butter, garlic and sugar until translucent. 

Remove about half of the onions from skillet and reserve.

In same saute pan or Dutch oven, brown beef with remaining onions, salt and pepper flakes.

Once browned, add all ingredients to the slow cooker, except for cheddar cheese.

Cook on low for eight hours, stirring occassionally. 

When ready to serve, top with cheddar cheese and sour cream, if desired.

Serve with tortilla or favorite chips.

Tags
appetizer
best recipes
cheese
cheeseburger
chili
dip
slow cooker chili cheese burger dip