slow cooker chili cheese burger dip

Saute onions in large skillet (or in base of large enameled cast iron Dutch oven), in butter, garlic and sugar until translucent.

Remove about half of the onions from skillet and reserve.

In same saute pan or Dutch oven, brown beef with remaining onions, salt and pepper flakes.

Once browned, add all ingredients to the slow cooker, except for cheddar cheese.

Cook on low for eight hours, stirring occassionally.

When ready to serve, top with cheddar cheese and sour cream, if desired.

Serve with tortilla or favorite chips.