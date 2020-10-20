slow cooker chili cheese burger dip

October 20, 2020
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar
Jam-packed with beans, meat, savory spices and some sugar, this dip is sure to impress on any occassion.
Ingredients
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 2 Tablespoons minced garlic
- 2 Tablespoons Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- Pinch red pepper flakes
- 1 1/2 Pound lean ground beef
- 1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes with green chilies
- 1 packet chili seasoning
- 2 15-ounce cans dark red kidney beans
- 1 15-ounce can light red kidney beans
- 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
- Cheddar cheese, to top
- Sour cream, to top
Directions
Saute onions in large skillet (or in base of large enameled cast iron Dutch oven), in butter, garlic and sugar until translucent.
Remove about half of the onions from skillet and reserve.
In same saute pan or Dutch oven, brown beef with remaining onions, salt and pepper flakes.
Once browned, add all ingredients to the slow cooker, except for cheddar cheese.
Cook on low for eight hours, stirring occassionally.
When ready to serve, top with cheddar cheese and sour cream, if desired.
Serve with tortilla or favorite chips.