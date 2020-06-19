salmon poke dip

Place the salmon in the freezer for 15-30 minutes to allow it to become more firm and make it easier to cut cleanly.

In a large bowl, combine the red onion, jalapeño peppers, scallions and radishes.

To make the dressing, whisk together the soy sauce, lime juice and zest, brown sugar, fresh ginger, and rice wine vinegar until the sugar dissolves.

Add the grapeseed oil and chili oil or hot sauce, if using, and whisk to combine. Set aside.

Remove the salmon from the freezer and cut into 1/2 inch pieces.

Add the salmon and the avocado to the vegetables in the bowl. Add the dressing and gently toss to combine.

Allow to sit for five minutes prior to serving to allow the flavors to develop. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Serve with root vegetable chips.