  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Salmon Poke Dip

June 19, 2020
A great summer kick off
Photo courtesy of Emily Paster

Summer is the perfect time for seafood and this salmon poke dip recipe is one you'll definitely want to try. With a blend of salmon, onions and jalepenos, this dip is sure to wow your guests. 

Recipe courtesy of Emily Paster, West of the Loop 

Ready in
30 m
30 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
299
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
8 Great Salmon Recipes
Salmon Recipes Perfect for Summer
12 Salmon Recipes Perfect For Fall

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 Pound sushi-grade, center-cut salmon filet
  • 1/2 Cup finely diced red onion
  • 2 or 3 jalapeno peppers, seeded and minced
  • 3 scallions, sliced
  • 4 radishes, cut into small batons or matchsticks
  • 1 avocado, cubed
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce or Tamari
  • Zest and juice of one lime
  • 1 Tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced
  • 1 Tablespoon rice wine vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon grapeseed or other neutral oil
  • 1 Teaspoon chili oil or hot sauce such as Sriracha (optional)

Directions

Place the salmon in the freezer for 15-30 minutes to allow it to become more firm and make it easier to cut cleanly.

In a large bowl, combine the red onion, jalapeño peppers, scallions and radishes.

To make the dressing, whisk together the soy sauce, lime juice and zest, brown sugar, fresh ginger, and rice wine vinegar until the sugar dissolves.

Add the grapeseed oil and chili oil or hot sauce, if using, and whisk to combine. Set aside.

Remove the salmon from the freezer and cut into 1/2 inch pieces.

Add the salmon and the avocado to the vegetables in the bowl. Add the dressing and gently toss to combine.

Allow to sit for five minutes prior to serving to allow the flavors to develop. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Serve with root vegetable chips.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving299
Total Fat20g31%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Cholesterol52mg17%
Protein21g43%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A10µg1%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.8mg58.8%
Vitamin C21mg24%
Vitamin E5mg32%
Vitamin K26µg22%
Calcium33mg3%
Fiber3g14%
Folate (food)65µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)65µg16%
Iron0.9mg5.2%
Magnesium50mg12%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg58%
Phosphorus275mg39%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium650mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.5%
Sodium668mg28%
Sugars, added1gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.9%
Water140gN/A
Zinc0.8mg6.8%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
dip recipes
salmon poke dip
easy summer recipes