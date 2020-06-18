Cool Strawberry Salsa

For the Salsa, mix all ingredients in medium bowl until well blended. Cover. Refrigerate 30 minutes to blend flavors.

For the Chips, preheat oven to 375°F. Mix sugar and cinnamon in small bowl. Spray tortillas lightly with no stick cooking spray. Cut each into 8 wedges. Place on baking sheet. Sprinkle wedges with cinnamon sugar mixture.

Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp. Cool completely on wire rack. Serve with Strawberry Salsa.