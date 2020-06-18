Cool Strawberry Salsa

June 18, 2020 | 4:24pm
Photo courtesy of Mccormick
This strawberry salsa recipe is perfect for having guests over during the summer. The light flavors mixed with baked tortilla chips is an ideal warm weather combo.
Recipe courtesy of Mccormick
Ingredients
- 1 Cup chopped strawberries
- 1/2 Cup chopped kiwi
- 1/2 Cup chopped seeded cucumber
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 2 Teaspoons lime juice
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Ginger
Directions
For the Salsa, mix all ingredients in medium bowl until well blended. Cover. Refrigerate 30 minutes to blend flavors.
For the Chips, preheat oven to 375°F. Mix sugar and cinnamon in small bowl. Spray tortillas lightly with no stick cooking spray. Cut each into 8 wedges. Place on baking sheet. Sprinkle wedges with cinnamon sugar mixture.
Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp. Cool completely on wire rack. Serve with Strawberry Salsa.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving30
Total Fat0.2g0.3%
Sugar6gN/A
Protein0.4g0.9%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A1µgN/A
Vitamin C30mg33%
Vitamin E0.3mg2%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium13mg1%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron0.2mg1.2%
Magnesium7mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.1%
Phosphorus14mg2%
Potassium104mg2%
Sodium1mgN/A
Sugars, added3gN/A
Water46gN/A