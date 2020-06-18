Papaya Salsa

June 18, 2020 | 4:04pm
Photo courtesy of West of the Loop
This recipe blends together papaya, jalepenos and onions to make a refreshing and healthy dip with sweet and spicy flavors.
Recipe courtesy of West of the Loop
Ingredients
- 1/2 ripe papaya, peeled and diced
- 1 red onion, finely diced
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and minced
- Juice and zest of two limes
- 1/2 - 1 Teaspoon hot sauce, preferably Marie Sharp's
- 1/4 Cup cilantro, minced
- Pinch of salt
Directions
In a large bowl, combine the papaya, red onion, red pepper and jalapeño and stir to combine.
Add the lime zest and juice, hot sauce, cilantro and salt and toss to combine.
Taste and adjust seasoning, adding more hot sauce if necessary. (If your papaya is not sweet enough, you can add a bit of sugar or honey, if you are not concerned about keeping this recipe vegan.)
Cover and chill for at least an hour prior to serving to allow flavors to develop.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving57
Total Fat0.4g0.5%
Sugar8gN/A
Protein1g2%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A79µg9%
Vitamin B60.2mg14.7%
Vitamin C91mg100%
Vitamin E1mg6.6%
Vitamin K8µg6%
Calcium32mg3%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)44µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)44µg11%
Iron0.6mg3.1%
Magnesium21mg5%
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.3%
Phosphorus30mg4%
Potassium261mg6%
Sodium68mg3%
Water139gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2%