Papaya Salsa

In a large bowl, combine the papaya, red onion, red pepper and jalapeño and stir to combine.

Add the lime zest and juice, hot sauce, cilantro and salt and toss to combine.

Taste and adjust seasoning, adding more hot sauce if necessary. (If your papaya is not sweet enough, you can add a bit of sugar or honey, if you are not concerned about keeping this recipe vegan.)

Cover and chill for at least an hour prior to serving to allow flavors to develop.