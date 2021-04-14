Skip the supermarket salsa and make your own this weekend. You'll create robust and fuller flavor and save on calories, too.
This recipe is by food and gardening blogger Valerie Rice was originally published in the New York Daily News.
Ingredients
- 4 tomatoes (Roma or plum)
- 2 jalapeños
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- Fresh cilantro, chopped
Directions
Step 1: On a gas stove (or on a sheet pan in the oven under the broiler), roast 4 tomatoes and 2 jalapeños. It should take about 5 minutes. Turn them periodically to ensure even blistering of the skins.
Step 2: Let tomatoes and jalapeños cool on a plate until you can handle with your hands.
Step 3: Under cool water, peel the jalapeños, discarding the stem and seeds. Give them a rough chop. Peel the tomatoes (the skin should come right off) and give them a rough chop, too.
Step 4: Mix together in a bowl and mash with a fork. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt, and to finish, stir in chopped fresh cilantro to taste.