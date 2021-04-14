Step 1: On a gas stove (or on a sheet pan in the oven under the broiler), roast 4 tomatoes and 2 jalapeños. It should take about 5 minutes. Turn them periodically to ensure even blistering of the skins.

Step 2: Let tomatoes and jalapeños cool on a plate until you can handle with your hands.

Step 3: Under cool water, peel the jalapeños, discarding the stem and seeds. Give them a rough chop. Peel the tomatoes (the skin should come right off) and give them a rough chop, too.

Step 4: Mix together in a bowl and mash with a fork. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt, and to finish, stir in chopped fresh cilantro to taste.