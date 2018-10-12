Yes, It's True: Subway® Delivers!

Subway's partnerships with DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats to offer delivery to nearly 9,000 restaurants in the U.S.

MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Now you can have your Italian B.M.T.® and NEW Chipotle Cheesesteak on Sunflower Crunch Bread delivered to your door. Subway® restaurants announce today its partnership with DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats to deliver its craveable sandwiches, wraps and salads across the U.S.

With nearly 9,000 Subway restaurants offering delivery – and more planned in the coming months, Subway is one of the first quick-service restaurants to partner with four of the largest third-party delivery providers. Guests can order their favorite Footlongs and salads at Subway.com/Delivers.

"Delivery is more than just giving our guests a way to order the sandwiches they want," says Michael Lang, Subway's Senior Director of Global Convenience. "We want to connect with consumers and give them the convenience of choice, whether it's in a customized, made-to-order sandwich or in how they get their meals. Amazing partners like DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats give us the opportunity to reach guests wherever they are and whenever they get a Subway craving."

With food delivery making up a growing share of the $800 billion restaurant industry according to National Restaurant Association and an expectancy to grow at least 12% over the next five years according to Technomic, it's clear that consumers want and demand delivery options. Subway's move into delivery is an example of how the brand is using technology to give its guests more of what they want.

Founded in 2013, DoorDash is a technology platform for delivery that unlocks new on-demand opportunities for local businesses. DoorDash connects customers with their favorite local and national restaurants in more than 1,200 cities across the United States and Canada, ensuring faster, more accurate deliveries to customers' doorsteps and best-in-class support – one dash at a time.

Grubhub, a leading online and mobile takeout food ordering marketplace, is dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants. A provider with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners and the largest dinner base, Grubhub is proud to work with more than 85,000 restaurant partners in over 1,600 U.S. cities and London.

Launched in 2011, Postmates pioneered the on-demand delivery movement in the U.S. by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only available offline. The company now completes millions of deliveries a month in 385 US cities, as well as Mexico, and provides access to over 250,000 merchants.

Uber Eats is Uber's stand-alone meal delivery app – which experienced a 167% increase in sandwich orders over the last year – that makes getting food as easy as requesting a ride. Uber Eats works with over 100,000 large and small restaurants across 293 cities in 35 countries to help them grow their businesses and reach new customers.

Subway offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving 7 million made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests choose from 4.9 billion combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily. The world's largest restaurant chain serves nutritious options and delicious subs, soups, and salads at about 44,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The Subway experience is also delivered online at www.Subway.com and through the Subway® App, available in select markets at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Founded by then 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Dr. Peter Buck more than 52 years ago, Subway is still a family-owned business, working with more than 21,000 dedicated franchisees in communities around the world.

