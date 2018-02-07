Chicken Slow Cooker Recipes
istockphoto.com
20 Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipes

By
Editor
Get some pep (and prep!) in your step with these simple and delicious recipes

It’s great to have a repertoire of recipes up your sleeve, ready to turn to on those days when you simply do not have the energy or creative wherewithal to cook something new and exciting. But on those particularly difficult and dreary days, why not look up a recipe that is easy, delicious, and new?

For the 20 Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipes gallery, click here.

Chicken is usually a pretty safe bet when considering something to cook for multiple (potentially fussy) people, and when you add your slow-cooker into the mix you’ve definitely got a recipe for success! Sure you can turn to a trusty rotisserie chicken from the supermarket, but that can end up costing more than something that’s 100 percent homemade. These 20 chicken recipes all come together easily and result in tasty meals that are sure to jog you out of any culinary rut! There’s no time like the now, so do not delay and make these 20 slow-cooker recipes as soon as possible!

