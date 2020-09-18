Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

Place chicken and frozen vegetables in slow cooker.

Mix Seasoning Mix, stock and tomatoes in bowl until blended.

Pour mixture over chicken and vegetables and stir to coat.

Cover slow cooker.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH. Ladle into soup bowls.

Sprinkle with tortilla chips.

Serve with desired toppings, such as chopped avocado, shredded cheese, chopped green onions, chopped cilantro, sour cream, or lime wedges.