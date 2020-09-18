Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

September 18, 2020 | 2:06pm
Courtesy of McCormick
This Mexican-inspired soup that is perfect for cold weeknight dinners with your family.
Recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 package of slow cookers limited edition chicken tortilla soup seasoning
- 1 1/2 Pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 2 Cups frozen chopped bell pepper and onion blend
- 4 Cups Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Chicken Stock
- 1 can of petite diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 Cup crushed tortilla chips
Directions
Place chicken and frozen vegetables in slow cooker.
Mix Seasoning Mix, stock and tomatoes in bowl until blended.
Pour mixture over chicken and vegetables and stir to coat.
Cover slow cooker.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH. Ladle into soup bowls.
Sprinkle with tortilla chips.
Serve with desired toppings, such as chopped avocado, shredded cheese, chopped green onions, chopped cilantro, sour cream, or lime wedges.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving216
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol66mg22%
Protein24g47%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A72µg8%
Vitamin B120.2µg7.4%
Vitamin B61mg74.5%
Vitamin C54mg60%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium41mg4%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)43µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)43µg11%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium47mg11%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg67%
Phosphorus257mg37%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium612mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg24%
Sodium264mg11%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg25.7%
Water266gN/A
Zinc1mg10%