Cajun slow cooker chicken with sausage

This slow cooker meal is great any time of the year because it cooks throughout the workday then welcomes you home with an enticing aroma. The Super Spices – paprika, thyme and crushed red pepper – give it authentic Cajun flavor.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Paprika
- 2 Tablespoons McCormick® Thyme Leaves
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Crushed Red Pepper
- 3/4 Pounds lean turkey sausage, cut in 1-inch pieces
- 2 Cups coarsely chopped onions
- 1 Cup coarsely chopped green bell pepper
- 1 Cup coarsely chopped red bell pepper
- 1 Cup sliced celery
- 1 can of diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 Cup reduced sodium chicken broth
- 4 McCormick® Bay Leaves
- 6 boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)
- 2 Cups instant white rice
Directions
Mix paprika, thyme, garlic powder and red pepper in small bowl.
Place sausage, onions, bell peppers, celery, tomatoes, chicken broth, bay leaves and 2 tablespoons of the seasoning mixture in slow cooker.
Stir to blend well.
Top with chicken.
Sprinkle with remaining seasoning mixture. Cover.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH or until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender.
Gently stir in rice. Cover. Cook 15 to 20 minutes on HIGH or until rice is tender.
Remove bay leaves before serving.