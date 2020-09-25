  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cajun Slow Cooker Chicken with Sausage

September 25, 2020
Get a taste of Louisiana with this cajun dish
Courtesy of McCormick

This slow cooker meal is great any time of the year because it cooks throughout the workday then welcomes you home with an enticing aroma. The Super Spices – paprika, thyme and crushed red pepper – give it authentic Cajun flavor.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
4 h and 35 m
15 m
(prepare time)
4 h and 20 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
242
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Paprika
  • 2 Tablespoons McCormick® Thyme Leaves
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Crushed Red Pepper
  • 3/4 Pounds lean turkey sausage, cut in 1-inch pieces
  • 2 Cups coarsely chopped onions
  • 1 Cup coarsely chopped green bell pepper
  • 1 Cup coarsely chopped red bell pepper
  • 1 Cup sliced celery
  • 1 can of diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 Cup reduced sodium chicken broth
  • 4 McCormick® Bay Leaves
  • 6 boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)
  • 2 Cups instant white rice

Directions

Mix paprika, thyme, garlic powder and red pepper in small bowl.

Place sausage, onions, bell peppers, celery, tomatoes, chicken broth, bay leaves and 2 tablespoons of the seasoning mixture in slow cooker.

Stir to blend well.

Top with chicken.

Sprinkle with remaining seasoning mixture. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH or until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender.

Gently stir in rice. Cover. Cook 15 to 20 minutes on HIGH or until rice is tender.

Remove bay leaves before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving242
Total Fat5g7%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol64mg21%
Protein18g35%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A53µg6%
Vitamin B120.7µg27.4%
Vitamin B60.5mg40%
Vitamin C32mg35%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.6%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium35mg3%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)24µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)24µg6%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium38mg9%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg31%
Phosphorus195mg28%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium390mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.9%
Sodium269mg11%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.3%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water148gN/A
Zinc2mg20%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
