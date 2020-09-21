slow cooker chicken enchilada soup

Into a slow cooker, combine the chicken thighs, chicken broth, fire roasted salsa, black beans and corn.

Cook for 4 hours on high heat or 8 hours on low heat, until the chicken is cooked through and shreds easily. Chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.

Remove the chicken thighs from the slow cooker and place on a cutting board. Using two forks, shred the chicken.

Return the chicken shreds back to the slow cooker and stir to combine.

To serve, place a scoop of yellow rice into a shallow soup bowl.

Ladle Slow Cooker Enchilada Soup over the rice.

Top with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortilla strips.