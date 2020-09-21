slow cooker chicken enchilada soup

This soup has a Mexican-inspired ingredient that adds to this already colorful and hearty soup that is perfect for the winter.
Recipe courtesy of Perdue.
Ingredients
- 1 package of PERDUE® Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs
- 1 can of black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 Cup pico de gallo or fresh salsa, for serving
- 4 Cups chicken broth
- 1 jar of fire roasted salsa
- 1 Cup fresh or frozen corn
- 1 box of cooked yellow rice, for serving
- 1/2 Cup sour cream, for serving
- 1/2 Cup tortilla strips, for serving
Directions
Into a slow cooker, combine the chicken thighs, chicken broth, fire roasted salsa, black beans and corn.
Cook for 4 hours on high heat or 8 hours on low heat, until the chicken is cooked through and shreds easily. Chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.
Remove the chicken thighs from the slow cooker and place on a cutting board. Using two forks, shred the chicken.
Return the chicken shreds back to the slow cooker and stir to combine.
To serve, place a scoop of yellow rice into a shallow soup bowl.
Ladle Slow Cooker Enchilada Soup over the rice.
Top with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortilla strips.