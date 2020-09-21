  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup

September 21, 2020 | 12:00pm
Delicious Mexican dish turned into a warm soup
Courtesy of Perdue

This soup has a Mexican-inspired ingredient that adds to this already colorful and hearty soup that is perfect for the winter.

Recipe courtesy of Perdue.

Ready in
4 h and 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
6
Servings
295
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 package of PERDUE® Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs
  • 1 can of black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 Cup pico de gallo or fresh salsa, for serving
  • 4 Cups chicken broth
  • 1 jar of fire roasted salsa
  • 1 Cup fresh or frozen corn
  • 1 box of cooked yellow rice, for serving
  • 1/2 Cup sour cream, for serving
  • 1/2 Cup tortilla strips, for serving

Directions

Into a slow cooker, combine the chicken thighs, chicken broth, fire roasted salsa, black beans and corn.

Cook for 4 hours on high heat or 8 hours on low heat, until the chicken is cooked through and shreds easily. Chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.

Remove the chicken thighs from the slow cooker and place on a cutting board. Using two forks, shred the chicken.

Return the chicken shreds back to the slow cooker and stir to combine.

To serve, place a scoop of yellow rice into a shallow soup bowl.

Ladle Slow Cooker Enchilada Soup over the rice.

Top with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortilla strips.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving295
Total Fat9g13%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol45mg15%
Protein18g35%
Carbs39g13%
Vitamin A58µg6%
Vitamin B120.2µg10.4%
Vitamin B60.5mg37%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K7µg5%
Calcium83mg8%
Fiber7g29%
Folate (food)68µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)68µg17%
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium62mg15%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg39%
Phosphorus262mg37%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium776mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg28%
Sodium1118mg47%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20.7%
Water364gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
