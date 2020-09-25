Slow cooker sweet and sour chicken

September 25, 2020
Courtesy of McCormick
For sweet and sour chicken that’s just like takeout, add Asian-inspired flavor to traditional ingredients like chicken and pineapple while in the slow cooker to come out with a satisfying and delicious dish.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 package of slow cookers limited edition sweet and sour chicken seasoning
- 1 1/2 Pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, cubed
- 1 can of pineapple chunks in juice, juice drained and reserved
- 1 Cup frozen chopped bell pepper and onion blend
- 1/3 Cup vinegar
- 3 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 3 Tablespoons French's® Tomato Ketchup
- 2 Tablespoons soy sauce
- 1/4 Cup water
- 2 Tablespoons cornstarch
Directions
Servings6
Calories Per Serving210
Total Fat5g7%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol107mg36%
Protein23g47%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A50µg6%
Vitamin B120.7µg28.8%
Vitamin B60.7mg50.2%
Vitamin C36mg40%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.9%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium33mg3%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)24µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)24µg6%
Iron2mg8%
Magnesium40mg9%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg43%
Phosphorus238mg34%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium431mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.2%
Sodium483mg20%
Sugars, added7gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.1%
Water168gN/A
Zinc2mg18%