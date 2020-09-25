  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Sweet and Sour Chicken

September 25, 2020
Get your sweet and sour flavors this chicken meal
Courtesy of McCormick

For sweet and sour chicken that’s just like takeout, add Asian-inspired flavor to traditional ingredients like chicken and pineapple while in the slow cooker to come out with a satisfying and delicious dish. 

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
4 h and 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
6
Servings
210
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 package of slow cookers limited edition sweet and sour chicken seasoning
  • 1 1/2 Pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, cubed
  • 1 can of pineapple chunks in juice, juice drained and reserved
  • 1 Cup frozen chopped bell pepper and onion blend
  • 1/3 Cup vinegar
  • 3 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons French's® Tomato Ketchup
  • 2 Tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1/4 Cup water
  • 2 Tablespoons cornstarch

Directions

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving210
Total Fat5g7%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol107mg36%
Protein23g47%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A50µg6%
Vitamin B120.7µg28.8%
Vitamin B60.7mg50.2%
Vitamin C36mg40%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.9%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium33mg3%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)24µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)24µg6%
Iron2mg8%
Magnesium40mg9%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg43%
Phosphorus238mg34%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium431mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.2%
Sodium483mg20%
Sugars, added7gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.1%
Water168gN/A
Zinc2mg18%
Tags
best recipes
Chicken
pepper
sweet and sour
Slow cooker sweet and sour chicken