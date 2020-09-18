Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

September 18, 2020 | 1:38pm
Courtesy of McCormick
It doesn’t get any easier than homemade chicken noodle soup. Place ingredients in your slow cooker, stir and walk away. Return to an aromatic, comforting meal the whole family will love.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 package of McCormick® Slow Cookers Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe & Seasoning Mix
- 1 Pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
- 2 Cups sliced carrots
- 1 Cup sliced celery
- 1 Cup chopped onion
- 4 Cups water
- 1 Cup uncooked medium egg noodles
Directions
Place chicken and vegetables in slow cooker.
Mix Seasoning Mix and water in bowl until blended.
Pour over chicken and vegetables and stir to coat.
Replace ccover on slow cooker.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH.
Stir in noodles. Cover. Cook 10 minutes longer on HIGH or until noodles are tender.
Servings7
Calories Per Serving126
Total Fat2g3%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated0.5g2.4%
Cholesterol52mg17%
Protein16g32%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin A301µg33%
Vitamin B120.2µg6.3%
Vitamin B60.6mg48.6%
Vitamin C4mg5%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.4%
Vitamin K14µg12%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)24µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)43µg11%
Folic acid11µgN/A
Iron0.9mg4.8%
Magnesium32mg8%
Monounsaturated0.5gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg44%
Phosphorus174mg25%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium416mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg13.4%
Sodium72mg3%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.4%
Water249gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.5%