July 27, 2020 | 4:50pm
Courtesy Seasonal Cravings
This soup is packed with spicy Mexican flavors. It's super easy to prepare on a weeknight or on the weekend for a football watching crowd.
Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings.
Ingredients
- 2 15-ounce cans of black beans, rinsed
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 5-ounce can mild diced green chilis, drained
- 3 garlic cloves, chopped
- 4 Cups gluten-free chicken broth (1 32-ounce box)
- 2 Cups diced sweet potatoes
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon cumin
- 1 Tablespoon chili powde
- 1 sprinkle of red pepper flakes (optional)
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- Salt and pepper to tase
- Optional toppings: cheese, avocado, green onions, sour cream, jalapenos, lime wedges, tortilla chips
Directions
Put all ingredients into a slow cooker set on low.
Cook for 6-8 hours on low.
Remove chicken thighs and place on a cutting board. Shred chicken with two forks and place back into slow cooker.
Taste and adjust seasoning to your taste. Add more salt and pepper if necessary or a bit more broth if too thick.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving410
Total Fat8g13%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol127mg42%
Protein40g80%
Carbs44g15%
Vitamin A346µg38%
Vitamin B120.8µg33.3%
Vitamin B61mg74.3%
Vitamin C65mg72%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K14µg12%
Calcium112mg11%
Fiber12g49%
Folate (food)115µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)115µg29%
Iron5mg29%
Magnesium110mg26%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg69%
Phosphorus486mg69%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1209mg26%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg47.7%
Sodium1202mg50%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg36.6%
Water421gN/A
Zinc3mg31%