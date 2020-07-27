  1. Home
Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken Soup

Low and slow is the key
This soup is packed with spicy Mexican flavors.  It's super easy to prepare on a weeknight or on the weekend for a football watching crowd.

Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings.

Ready in
8 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
8 h
(cook time)
6
Servings
410
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 15-ounce cans of black beans, rinsed
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 5-ounce can mild diced green chilis, drained
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 4 Cups gluten-free chicken broth (1 32-ounce box)
  • 2 Cups diced sweet potatoes
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon cumin
  • 1 Tablespoon chili powde
  • 1 sprinkle of red pepper flakes (optional)
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • Salt and pepper to tase
  • Optional toppings: cheese, avocado, green onions, sour cream, jalapenos, lime wedges, tortilla chips

Directions

Put all ingredients into a slow cooker set on low.

Cook for 6-8 hours on low.

Remove chicken thighs and place on a cutting board. Shred chicken with two forks and place back into slow cooker.

Taste and adjust seasoning to your taste. Add more salt and pepper if necessary or a bit more broth if too thick.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving410
Total Fat8g13%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol127mg42%
Protein40g80%
Carbs44g15%
Vitamin A346µg38%
Vitamin B120.8µg33.3%
Vitamin B61mg74.3%
Vitamin C65mg72%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K14µg12%
Calcium112mg11%
Fiber12g49%
Folate (food)115µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)115µg29%
Iron5mg29%
Magnesium110mg26%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg69%
Phosphorus486mg69%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1209mg26%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg47.7%
Sodium1202mg50%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg36.6%
Water421gN/A
Zinc3mg31%
