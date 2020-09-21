Super Spice Chicken Vegetable Soup

September 21, 2020 | 11:45am
Courtesy of McCormick
A winter favorite comfort food – warm chicken noodle soup gets healthier and easier. Not only is it packed with a flavor trio of oregano, rosemary and thyme, it’s also prepared in the slow cooker, so you don't have to tend to it as it simmers.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 2 cans of stewed tomatoes, undrained
- 2 Cups thinly sliced carrots
- 1 1/2 Cup chopped onions
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Oregano Leaves
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Rosemary Leaves, finely crushed
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Thyme Leaves
- 1 Teaspoon Sea Salt from McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder
- 4 Cups water
- 1 Cup uncooked no yolk egg noodles
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
Directions
Place chicken, tomatoes, carrots, onions, oregano, rosemary, thyme and sea salt in slow cooker.
Pour water over top of dry ingredients.
Cover the slow cooker.
Cook 4 hours on HIGH.
Stir in noodles and oil.
Cover the slow cooker.
Cook 15 minutes on HIGH or just until noodles are tender.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving108
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated0.8g3.8%
Cholesterol46mg15%
Protein10g21%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A216µg24%
Vitamin B120.3µg12%
Vitamin B60.3mg24.6%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.8%
Vitamin K8µg6%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)29µg7%
Folic acid8µgN/A
Iron1mg5.4%
Magnesium24mg6%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus116mg17%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium309mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg11.4%
Sodium297mg12%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg27.4%
Water209gN/A
Zinc1mg8.7%