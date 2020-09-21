  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Super Spice Chicken Vegetable Soup

September 21, 2020 | 11:45am
Get your protein and vegetables in this warm soup
Courtesy of McCormick

A winter favorite comfort food – warm chicken noodle soup gets healthier and easier. Not only is it packed with a flavor trio of oregano, rosemary and thyme, it’s also prepared in the slow cooker, so you don't have to tend to it as it simmers.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
4 h and 25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
4 h and 15 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
108
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 2 cans of stewed tomatoes, undrained
  • 2 Cups thinly sliced carrots
  • 1 1/2 Cup chopped onions
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Oregano Leaves
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Rosemary Leaves, finely crushed
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Thyme Leaves
  • 1 Teaspoon Sea Salt from McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder
  • 4 Cups water
  • 1 Cup uncooked no yolk egg noodles
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil

Directions

Place chicken, tomatoes, carrots, onions, oregano, rosemary, thyme and sea salt in slow cooker.

Pour water over top of dry ingredients.

Cover the slow cooker.

Cook 4 hours on HIGH.

Stir in noodles and oil.

Cover the slow cooker.

Cook 15 minutes on HIGH or just until noodles are tender.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving108
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated0.8g3.8%
Cholesterol46mg15%
Protein10g21%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A216µg24%
Vitamin B120.3µg12%
Vitamin B60.3mg24.6%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.8%
Vitamin K8µg6%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)29µg7%
Folic acid8µgN/A
Iron1mg5.4%
Magnesium24mg6%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus116mg17%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium309mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg11.4%
Sodium297mg12%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg27.4%
Water209gN/A
Zinc1mg8.7%
Chicken Vegetable Soup