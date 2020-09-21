September 21, 2020 | 12:00pm
Chicken stew is the ultimate one-pot comfort food. The star of this stew is the chicken but it is filled with other healthy vegetables that make it delicious.
Recipe Courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Pound baby red potatoes, halved
- 2 Cups baby carrots
- 1 medium onion, cut into wedges
- 3 Pounds bone-in chicken thighs and drumsticks, skin removed
- 1/2 Cup water
- 1 Tablespoon Lawry's® Seasoned Salt
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Parsley Flakes
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Coarse Ground Black Pepper
- 3 Tablespoons cornstarch
- 1/2 Cup milk
Directions
Place potatoes, carrots and onion in slow cooker.
Place chicken on top of vegetables.
Mix water, seasoned salt, parsley and pepper in small bowl until well blended.
Pour over chicken and vegetables.
Cover the slow cooker.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH.
Mix cornstarch and milk in small bowl until smooth.
Stir into sauce in slow cooker.
Cover the slow cooker.
Cook 15 minutes longer on HIGH or until sauce is thickened.
Serve with biscuits, if desired.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving245
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol86mg29%
Protein19g38%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A228µg25%
Vitamin B120.6µg23.1%
Vitamin B60.5mg39.7%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.9%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.3%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium48mg5%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg8%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium42mg10%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg35%
Phosphorus228mg33%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium696mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg19%
Sodium591mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14%
Water204gN/A
Zinc2mg19%