  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Country Chicken

September 21, 2020 | 12:00pm
Enjoy this one-pot comfort food
Courtesy of McCormick

Chicken stew is the ultimate one-pot comfort food. The star of this stew is the chicken but it is filled with other healthy vegetables that make it delicious.

Recipe Courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
4 h and 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
245
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
33 Slow Cooker Soups and Stews for Winter Recipes
15 Best Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipes
20 Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Pound baby red potatoes, halved
  • 2 Cups baby carrots
  • 1 medium onion, cut into wedges
  • 3 Pounds bone-in chicken thighs and drumsticks, skin removed
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 1 Tablespoon Lawry's® Seasoned Salt
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Parsley Flakes
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Coarse Ground Black Pepper
  • 3 Tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 Cup milk

Directions

Place potatoes, carrots and onion in slow cooker.

Place chicken on top of vegetables.

Mix water, seasoned salt, parsley and pepper in small bowl until well blended.

Pour over chicken and vegetables.

Cover the slow cooker.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH.

Mix cornstarch and milk in small bowl until smooth.

Stir into sauce in slow cooker.

Cover the slow cooker.

Cook 15 minutes longer on HIGH or until sauce is thickened.

Serve with biscuits, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving245
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol86mg29%
Protein19g38%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A228µg25%
Vitamin B120.6µg23.1%
Vitamin B60.5mg39.7%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.9%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.3%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium48mg5%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg8%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium42mg10%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg35%
Phosphorus228mg33%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium696mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg19%
Sodium591mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14%
Water204gN/A
Zinc2mg19%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
carrots
Chicken
potatoes
slow cooker
slow cooker country chicken