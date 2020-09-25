Slow cooker chicken rice curry

September 25, 2020
Courtesy of McCormick
While you're at work, your slow cooker is working, too, simmering this flavorful chicken and rice meal. Golden curry powder, a combination of 15 flavorful ground spices, provides a warm flavor twist to this delicious recipe.
Ingredients
- 4 bone-in chicken breast, halves, skin removed
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Curry Powder
- 1 package of McCormick® Chicken Gravy Mix
- 1 can of chicken broth
- 1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 medium Golden Delicious apple, unpeeled, cored and coarsely chopped
- 1/4 Cup raisins
- 1/4 Cup McCormick® Chopped Onions
- 2 McCormick® Bay Leaves, broken in half
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
- 1 Cup instant rice
Directions
Rinse chicken and pat dry. Cut each breast half into 2 pieces.
Sprinkle chicken with curry powder.
Gradually stir Gravy Mix into broth in slow cooker until well blended.
Add seasoned chicken and remaining ingredients except rice; stir well. Cover.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH.
Gently stir in rice. Cover. Cook 15 to 20 minutes longer on HIGH or until rice is tender.
Remove bay leaves before serving.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving799
Total Fat42g64%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated12g59%
Cholesterol226mg75%
Protein65g100%
Carbs37g12%
Vitamin A142µg16%
Vitamin B121µg43%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C29mg33%
Vitamin D0.9µg5.8%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium56mg6%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)31µg8%
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium91mg22%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)26mg100%
Phosphorus555mg79%
Polyunsaturated9gN/A
Potassium817mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg33.6%
Sodium505mg21%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg21.7%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water342gN/A
Zinc4mg38%