Slow Cooker Chicken with Olives and Peppers

July 30, 2020 | 12:26pm
The chicken will be perfectly tender and the salty sauce will add so much flavor.
Courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
Ingredients
- 6 skinless, boneless chicken thighs
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 Teaspoon rosemary
- 1/2 Teaspoon thyme
- 1 Teaspoon chopped garlic
- 1 Cup olives (I used green and black)
- 1 14 oz can of chickpeas
- 1 medium onion chopped
- 1 red pepper chopped
Directions
Place chicken thighs on a plate and drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with all seasonings.
Put into a greased slow cooker and add all other ingredients except for the red peppers.
Push the other ingredients down around the sides of the chicken, not on top.
Cook on low for four hours or high for two hours.
Remove lid and add red peppers 30 minutes before finished.
Garnish with parsley and lemon if desired.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving578
Total Fat38g59%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated10g48%
Cholesterol189mg63%
Protein37g74%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A81µg9%
Vitamin B121µg50%
Vitamin B60.8mg64.2%
Vitamin C27mg30%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.3%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K9µg8%
Calcium69mg7%
Fiber6g23%
Folate (food)46µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)46µg11%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium56mg13%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg58%
Phosphorus368mg53%
Polyunsaturated8gN/A
Potassium539mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg24%
Sodium463mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.9%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water225gN/A
Zinc3mg27%