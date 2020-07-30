Slow Cooker Chicken with Olives and Peppers

Place chicken thighs on a plate and drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with all seasonings.

Put into a greased slow cooker and add all other ingredients except for the red peppers.

Push the other ingredients down around the sides of the chicken, not on top.

Cook on low for four hours or high for two hours.

Remove lid and add red peppers 30 minutes before finished.

Garnish with parsley and lemon if desired.