Chicken Stew with Carrots and Potatoes

Chop the Sofrito: onion, garlic, pepper and cilantro into pea sized pieces and combine. Set aside. Chop carrots into ¼ inch coins and cut the potatoes in half. Combine carrots and potatoes and set aside.

In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat and add the sofrito. Sauté until onions are translucent. Then add half a can of diced tomatoes, 2 tablets of Maggi Granulated Chicken Bouillon, olives (optional), and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the chicken pieces, and then stir in the remaining half can of chopped tomatoes, tomato sauce, red wine and 2 cups of water.

Add the spices, potatoes and carrots and bring the pot to a boil.

Reduce the heat, cover with lid, and simmer for 30 to 45 minutes, until the chicken and vegetables are tender. For a thicker consistency, remove the lid for the last 15 minutes to allow some of the liquid to evaporate.

Prepare rice according to package instructions. Add 1 cube of Chicken bouillon to the water for every 4 portions of rice desired.

Serve Chicken and sauce over rice.