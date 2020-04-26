  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chicken Stew With Carrots and Potatoes

April 26, 2020 | 12:35pm
Pollo Guisado
Chicken Stew with Carrots and Potatoes

Photo courtesy of Nestlé

This Puerto-Rican chicken stew is a budget-friendly dish and tastes even better the next day. It's delicious over steamed rice or with tostones.

Recipe courtesy of Nestlé

Ready in
1 h and 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
60 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
539
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups water
  • 1 small bag (1.5lbs) baby Yukon gold potatoes
  • 2 MAGGI® Chicken Bouillon cubes
  • 4 bay leaves
  • 1/2 Cup olives (optional)
  • 1 and ¼ cup dry red wine
  • 5 Cups rice
  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 Teaspoon cumin
  • 1 can (14oz) diced tomatoes
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 4 Pounds bone-in chicken pieces (thighs, legs, breasts, wings)
  • 1/4 Cup cilantro
  • 4 MAGGI® Chicken Bouillon cubes
  • 3 large carrots
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 16 oz. can tomato sauce

Directions

Chop the Sofrito: onion, garlic, pepper and cilantro into pea sized pieces and combine. Set aside. Chop carrots into ¼ inch coins and cut the potatoes in half. Combine carrots and potatoes and set aside.

In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat and add the sofrito. Sauté until onions are translucent. Then add half a can of diced tomatoes, 2 tablets of Maggi Granulated Chicken Bouillon, olives (optional), and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the chicken pieces, and then stir in the remaining half can of chopped tomatoes, tomato sauce, red wine and 2 cups of water.

Add the spices, potatoes and carrots and bring the pot to a boil.

Reduce the heat, cover with lid, and simmer for 30 to 45 minutes, until the chicken and vegetables are tender. For a thicker consistency, remove the lid for the last 15 minutes to allow some of the liquid to evaporate.

Prepare rice according to package instructions. Add 1 cube of Chicken bouillon to the water for every 4 portions of rice desired.

Serve Chicken and sauce over rice.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving539
Total Fat21g33%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated6g28%
Cholesterol85mg28%
Protein26g53%
Carbs55g18%
Vitamin A183µg20%
Vitamin B120.4µg14.9%
Vitamin B60.6mg47.9%
Vitamin C19mg21%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.5%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium46mg5%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)26µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)26µg7%
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium59mg14%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)10mg60%
Phosphorus265mg38%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium522mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.6%
Sodium687mg29%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg23.8%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water206gN/A
Zinc2mg22%
