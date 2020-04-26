Chicken Stew with Carrots and Potatoes

This Puerto-Rican chicken stew is a budget-friendly dish and tastes even better the next day. It's delicious over steamed rice or with tostones.
Recipe courtesy of Nestlé
Ingredients
- 2 Cups water
- 1 small bag (1.5lbs) baby Yukon gold potatoes
- 2 MAGGI® Chicken Bouillon cubes
- 4 bay leaves
- 1/2 Cup olives (optional)
- 1 and ¼ cup dry red wine
- 5 Cups rice
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 Teaspoon cumin
- 1 can (14oz) diced tomatoes
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 4 Pounds bone-in chicken pieces (thighs, legs, breasts, wings)
- 1/4 Cup cilantro
- 4 MAGGI® Chicken Bouillon cubes
- 3 large carrots
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground black pepper
- 16 oz. can tomato sauce
Directions
Chop the Sofrito: onion, garlic, pepper and cilantro into pea sized pieces and combine. Set aside. Chop carrots into ¼ inch coins and cut the potatoes in half. Combine carrots and potatoes and set aside.
In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat and add the sofrito. Sauté until onions are translucent. Then add half a can of diced tomatoes, 2 tablets of Maggi Granulated Chicken Bouillon, olives (optional), and cook for 5 minutes.
Add the chicken pieces, and then stir in the remaining half can of chopped tomatoes, tomato sauce, red wine and 2 cups of water.
Add the spices, potatoes and carrots and bring the pot to a boil.
Reduce the heat, cover with lid, and simmer for 30 to 45 minutes, until the chicken and vegetables are tender. For a thicker consistency, remove the lid for the last 15 minutes to allow some of the liquid to evaporate.
Prepare rice according to package instructions. Add 1 cube of Chicken bouillon to the water for every 4 portions of rice desired.
Serve Chicken and sauce over rice.