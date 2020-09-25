Slow cooker southern bbq pulled chicken

September 25, 2020
Courtesy of McCormick
Southern-style BBQ pulled chicken is delicious on rolls topped with coleslaw. It only takes 10 minutes to prepare and only has 4 ingredients.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 package of McCormick® Slow Cookers Southern BBQ Ribs Seasoning Mix
- 1 Cup French's® Tomato Ketchup
- 1/2 Cup honey
Directions
Place chicken in slow cooker. Mix Seasoning Mix, ketchup and honey until well blended. Pour over chicken. Cover.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH.
Remove chicken from slow cooker. Shred chicken, using 2 forks.
Return chicken to slow cooker.
Mix and heat with sauce before serving.
Serve on sandwich or slider rolls with coleslaw, if desired.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving232
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar24gN/A
Saturated0.7g3.3%
Cholesterol83mg28%
Protein26g52%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A16µg2%
Vitamin B120.2µg9.9%
Vitamin B61mg75.3%
Vitamin C1mg2%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium17mg2%
Fiber0.2g0.8%
Folate (food)14µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)14µg4%
Iron0.8mg4.5%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated0.8gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg71%
Phosphorus251mg36%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium478mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20%
Sodium324mg14%
Sugars, added17gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.3%
Water108gN/A
Zinc0.9mg8.1%