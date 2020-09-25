  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Southern BBQ Pulled Chicken

September 25, 2020
Prepare this dish quickly with its small amount of ingredients
Courtesy of McCormick

Southern-style BBQ pulled chicken is delicious on rolls topped with coleslaw. It only takes 10 minutes to prepare and only has 4 ingredients. 

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
8 h and 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
8 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
232
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
15 Best Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipes
20 Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipes
101 Best Slow-Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 package of McCormick® Slow Cookers Southern BBQ Ribs Seasoning Mix
  • 1 Cup French's® Tomato Ketchup
  • 1/2 Cup honey

Directions

Place chicken in slow cooker. Mix Seasoning Mix, ketchup and honey until well blended. Pour over chicken. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH.

Remove chicken from slow cooker. Shred chicken, using 2 forks.

Return chicken to slow cooker.

Mix and heat with sauce before serving.

Serve on sandwich or slider rolls with coleslaw, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving232
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar24gN/A
Saturated0.7g3.3%
Cholesterol83mg28%
Protein26g52%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A16µg2%
Vitamin B120.2µg9.9%
Vitamin B61mg75.3%
Vitamin C1mg2%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium17mg2%
Fiber0.2g0.8%
Folate (food)14µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)14µg4%
Iron0.8mg4.5%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated0.8gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg71%
Phosphorus251mg36%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium478mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20%
Sodium324mg14%
Sugars, added17gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.3%
Water108gN/A
Zinc0.9mg8.1%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
BBQ
best recipes
coleslaw
pulled chicken
Slow cooker southern bbq pulled chicken