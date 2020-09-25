Creamy country chicken with vegetables

Rinse chicken and pat dry. Place potatoes, carrots and onion in slow cooker.

Top with chicken, overlapping slightly.

Mix Gravy Mixes, water, seasoned salt, thyme and poultry seasoning in small bowl.

Pour mixture over chicken and vegetables. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH or until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender.

Place chicken and vegetables in serving dish.

Stir sour cream into drippings in slow cooker with wire whisk.

Pour over chicken and vegetables.