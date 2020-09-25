Creamy country chicken with vegetables

September 25, 2020
This slow cooker recipe delivers maximum flavor with minimum effort. Serve with fresh baked biscuits.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 4 whole bone-in chicken breasts, halved
- 3 Cups cubed potatoes
- 3 Cups baby carrots
- 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
- 2 packages of McCormick® Chicken Gravy Mix Substitutions available
- 1 Cup water
- 1 Teaspoon Lawry's® Seasoned Salt
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Thyme Leaves
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Poultry Seasoning
- 1 Cup sour cream
Directions
Rinse chicken and pat dry. Place potatoes, carrots and onion in slow cooker.
Top with chicken, overlapping slightly.
Mix Gravy Mixes, water, seasoned salt, thyme and poultry seasoning in small bowl.
Pour mixture over chicken and vegetables. Cover.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH or until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender.
Place chicken and vegetables in serving dish.
Stir sour cream into drippings in slow cooker with wire whisk.
Pour over chicken and vegetables.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving915
Total Fat59g91%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated19g93%
Cholesterol296mg99%
Protein76g100%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A505µg56%
Vitamin B121µg54%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C18mg21%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium100mg10%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)47µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)47µg12%
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium104mg25%
Monounsaturated24gN/A
Niacin (B3)30mg100%
Phosphorus674mg96%
Polyunsaturated12gN/A
Potassium1163mg25%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg40.1%
Sodium609mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg25.8%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water407gN/A
Zinc5mg46%