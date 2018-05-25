Post Premieres Peanut Butter & Cocoa Pebbles(TM) Cereal

LAKEVILLE, Minn., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Consumer Brands is pleased to announce a new flavor from Pebbles™ cereal, Peanut Butter & Cocoa Pebbles™ Cereal. Contrary to some reports, this cereal is NOT gluten free.

Peanut Butter & Cocoa PebblesTM Cereal: The Cocoa & Peanut Butter Way To Rock. Peanut Butter & Cocoa PEBBLES™ Cereal is a crispy rice cereal with the irresistible tastes of real peanut butter and real cocoa. Rock your day with one of history's greatest flavor combos. This cereal is NOT gluten free.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings, Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, the Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (opening 2018). With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera. (s18)

