Fig And Gorgonzola Meatballs With Gnocchi And Radicchio Recipe

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Meatballs have a certain rustic charm about them. Not only are they easy to assemble and cook from a wide array of ingredients, but they can be tucked into soups, sandwiches, grain dishes, or simply served on a skewer. Whether it's Köttbullar from Sweden or Albondigas from Spain, the best meatballs are tender and packed with flavor. This recipe for fig and Gorgonzola meatballs with radicchio embraces both of those elements in a truly elegant presentation that will elevate your meatball experience. Ground pork, smoked bacon, and port-soaked dried figs encompass pockets of molten Gorgonzola Dolce for the perfect balance of salty, smoky, sweet, and funky greatness. Charred radicchio adds a bitter contrast to the rich flavors while fresh sage and thyme provide herbaceous harmony. The meatballs and pan sauce are served over crispy, pan-seared potato gnocchi and topped with crunchy toasted walnuts and sprigs of thyme. Every texture and flavor provides balance and contrast, which keeps the dish from feeling overly rich or heavy.

Coming from Swedish heritage, I know a thing or two about making meatballs. My foolproof method for perfectly portioned and round balls involves a small ice cream-type scoop, a pair of gloves or some oil, and a hot oven. Use the scoop to guarantee that your meatballs will be uniform for even cooking, then hand-roll them with gloves or oiled hands, bake them to keep the shape intact, and sear the outer surface of the balls. This helps to seal in juices and prevent your meatballs from drying out. If you want to do advance prep with this recipe, you can bake the meatballs in advance, freeze them, and then finish them with the radicchio and pan sauce just before serving.