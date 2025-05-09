29 Must-Order Dishes Your First Time At A Spanish Tapas Restaurant
Spain is well-known for its expansive and regionally diverse culinary traditions, which take inspiration from the Romans, French, and Moorish influences. While you can certainly whip up some Spanish-inspired recipes at home, there is nothing quite like the experience of dining on a parade of small dishes at a tapas restaurant.
The first time you visit one, you may find the selection daunting. Besides knowing what red flags to look for at a tapas restaurant, you may need a primer on the must-order dishes to eat there. Here's a round-up of some of the most popular and distinctive menu items you should try.
Patatas bravas
One dish you will find at any tapas restaurant is patatas bravas. Literally translated to "fierce potatoes," which refers to the spicy tomato-based sauce that this tapa is typically served with, this dish featuring perfectly crisp potatoes happens to be ideally suited to make in your air fryer. It can also be served with a garlicky aioli or a simple mayonnaise.
Generally believed to have originated in Madrid, patatas bravas emerged after the Columbian Exchange, which began during the latter half of the 15th century. It was then that potatoes were introduced to Europe from the Americas and became a staple of the Spanish diet.
Croquetas
Among the most popular tapas, and a favorite of celebrity chef José Andrés, are croquetas. These fritter-like orbs are an example of a tapa that came from France. They were a perfect way to repurpose leftovers of all kinds, becoming a household favorite in Spain by the 19th century.
Croquetas are made from a base of béchamel sauce which can be augmented with any number of ingredients before they are breaded and fried. Fillings may include salt cod, seafood, ham, cheese, mushrooms, chicken, or even chocolate.
Albóndigas en salsa
An example of a tapas dish of Moorish origin are the juicy meatballs known as albóndigas. The word "albóndigas" is derived from the Arabic term "al-bunduq," which means hazelnut, referring to the size and shape of these meatballs.
The most common iteration of albóndigas served at any tapas restaurant are those made from pork and chorizo. These are typically served in a piquant, tomato-based sauce, spiced with fragrant Spanish paprika. Other variations can be made from beef, cuttlefish, or even salt cod, and served with a creamy, almond-based sauce.
Gambas al ajillo
Seafood features prominently on tapas menus across Spain, particularly those located in cities and villages along the Atlantic and Mediterranean coastlines. One of the most quintessential seafood-focused tapas dishes is gambas al ajillo, or garlic shrimp.
This dish of Andalusian origins is as simple as it is flavorful. It features copious amounts of fresh garlic, spicy red peppers, vibrant olive oil, and dry sherry, a fortified wine hailing from the South of Spain, which is known for its distinctive yeasty and nutty flavor. The dish is garnished with herbaceous, bright, fresh parsley and served with crusty bread.
Pescaíto frito
Visit any tapas bar during the summer in a city along the Southern coast of Spain and you will be greeted with heaping piles of pescaíto frito, or fried fish. This relic of Andalusian culture is a symbol of hospitality and a showcase of the abundant seafood available along the coastlines of the country.
Pescaíto frito is most commonly made from freshly caught anchovies, sardines, calamari, or red mullet. These are tossed in seasoned flour before getting fried in Spanish olive oil, which is integral to their flavor and aroma. These are most frequently garnished with a lemon wedge for acidity.
Empanada Gallega
Empanadas, and their more diminutive counterparts, empanadillas, are common fare in tapas restaurants. These pies are made from a delicate, bread-like pastry, which is filled with any number of different kinds of ingredients, from fish or meat to cheese or vegetables. There are even dessert iterations using fruit as a filling.
This specialty originated in the Northwestern part of Spain, in the region known as Galicia. They likely emerged in Medieval times, during the Moorish occupation of Spain. They are often served during special occasions, with every chef having their own unique spin.
Tortilla Española or tortilla de patatas
Considered one of the national dishes of Spain, tortilla Española, tortilla de patatas, or a Spanish potato omelet, is a recipe you can find at any tapas restaurant. Like patatas bravas, this dish emerged only after the Columbian Exchange, during the 15th century, when potatoes became a staple of the Spanish diet.
The dish closely resembles an Italian frittata, looking something like a flat omelet, but thicker, more like a cake. At its base, it is made from potatoes and eggs, though many now add onions to the mix. You can also find variations that incorporate ham, cheese, and herbs, expanding the definition of a tortilla.
Pimientos de Padrón
Pimientos de Padrón is another specialty from the region of Galicia in Northwestern Spain, specifically the town of Padrón. As with potatoes, peppers didn't make their way to Spain until the Columbian Exchange, after which they were cultivated there.
This particular type of pepper is roughly three inches in length and has a verdant hue. They are known for their unpredictability in the heat department, with most being as mild as a bell pepper and others quite spicy. When served at a tapas restaurant, they are typically fried in olive oil until the skins are blistered and garnished with flaked salt and lemon juice.
Gilda pintxo
Many tapas recipes shine because of their simplicity, none perhaps more so than the three-ingredient snack, known as a gilda. Gildas are a lesson in umami flavors. They combine pickled Guindilla peppers, brined Manzanilla olives, and tinned anchovies, which are skewered together with a toothpick.
This recipe from the Basque region of Spain is known as a "pintxo," which is the local moniker for tapas. It emerged in the 1940s in a bar in San Sebastian, Spain. It was named after the iconic character played by Rita Hayworth in a film noir movie by the same name, which was released in 1946.
Pan con tomate or pa amb tomàquet
If you are familiar with its Italian cousin bruschetta, pan con tomate or pa amb tomâquet won't appear to be all that unusual. However, this dish of Catalonian origin is something quite different. The recipe, which can also be called pan Catalan or pan tumaca, emerged after the Columbian exchange when tomatoes made their way from the Americas to Europe.
It features crusty, toasted bread rubbed with garlic and ripe tomatoes, before being drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with flaky sea salt. Its simplicity is deceptive, as this tapas is rich with flavor and diverse textures.
Bombas
While the precise origin story of this famous dish is murky, its creation is attributed to Maria Pia, who ran the well-known La Cova Fumada in Barceloneta, a historic neighborhood of Barcelona in Northeastern Spain. It is believed that the shape and name of these tapas were either designed to look like bombs or that they were so spicy that they exploded in your mouth.
Whichever is true, these croquettes made from mashed potatoes, meat, and vegetables and fried to golden perfection are ... the bomb. They are typically served with a spicy pepper sauce and a garlic aioli.
Boquerones en vinagre
While in America anchovies are often looked at as an afterthought or only consumed in canned form as an addition to a recipe that calls for a salty, umami-rich bite, they are a staple of the Spanish diet. They are especially popular in the coastal municipality of Málaga, which is located in Andalusia in southernmost Spain.
Boquerones en Vinagre is a particularly refreshing way to prepare these dainty, mild fish. Fresh ones are cleaned and marinated in water and white wine vinegar until cured. They are garnished with a drizzle of olive oil, fresh parsley, and minced garlic.
Jamón
If there is one ingredient Spaniards are obsessed with, it is pork. Among the most popular preparations of this porcine delight are various types of charcuterie, like chorizo, salchichón, fuet, morcilla, lomo, sobrasada, and jamón or ham.
Jamón Iberico or Serrano is guaranteed to be on the table at a tapas restaurant. The difference between jamón Iberico and jamón Serrano is that the former hails from the former black Iberian pig breed, which is known for its distinctive fat content and intense, nutty flavor, while the latter is sourced from less prestigious white pig breeds and is milder.
Manchego cheese
Manchego cheese is produced from milk obtained from Manchega sheep, a breed native to the La Mancha region of central Spain. This area is well-known for its unique arid climate, which yields intensely flavored cheese that's rich with notes of nuts and caramel.
Authentic Manchego must contain at least 60% Manchega sheep's milk to be given Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status. This cheese is characterized by its lattice-like, inedible rind. Its texture and flavor change as it ages, becoming more crumbly and crystallized and less grassy, with a robust, salty, complex taste.
Olivas or aceitunas
Olives or aceitunas are an integral part of the Spanish diet. While the olive tree was introduced to Spain by the Phoenicians, it wasn't until the Moors arrived that its use became ubiquitous. Indeed, the Spanish word for olive, aceituna, is derived from the Arabic az-zaytúna.
The number of different types of olives available in Spain is dizzying, though the most well-known include Manzanilla, Hojiblanca, Gordal, Campo Real, Cacereña, Malagueña, and Aragón. Marinated olives are served as-is as an accompaniment to a glass of beer or wine at any tapas restaurant, but they are also included in myriad recipes from salads to pintxos.
Paella
Though paella is not strictly considered a tapas recipe, sampler portions of this dish are often found on the menu at tapas restaurants and bars. This dish holds a special place in the hearts and history of Spaniards. Originating in Valencia, Spain, the word paella refers to the dish as well as the pan in which it cooks.
Every paella recipe will differ based on the ingredients that are seasonally available in that particular region. That said, some ingredients are ubiquitous regardless of where you eat this dish. These include rice, saffron, sofrito, pimentón, and smoked sweet paprika.
Espinacas con garbanzos
When it comes to vegetable-based dishes, espinacas con garbanzos is among the few that is often featured on tapas menus. This stew combines spinach, chickpeas, garlic, bread, and tomatoes with rich spices, like smoked paprika and cumin. These are augmented with sherry vinegar and olive oil and cooked until rich and thick.
The origins of this dish are Moorish, and it remains commonplace in tapas bars across Andalusia, especially in Seville. It features prominently in the Lenten traditions of Catholic Spaniards and as a part of the diets of the Sephardic Jews of the region.
Tigres or mejillones rellenos
A common tapas dish served in the region of Galicia in Northwestern Spain is tigres or mejillones rellenos. This dish showcases the fresh seafood, namely mussels, that is sourced from the Cantabrian Sea, which is a part of the Atlantic Ocean.
Once the mussels are cleaned, cooked, and removed from their shells, they are combined with onions and a roux to create a filling. This is returned to the shells before being breaded and deep fried. The result is a crispy, rich tapa that goes quite well with a glass of dry sherry.
Pulpo alla Gallega or octopus a feira
Pulpo, or octopus, is another specialty hailing from the region of Galicia. It is an ingredient commonly featured in the dishes pulpo a la Gallega or octopus a feira. While these dishes are virtually identical in ingredients, they are typically served in different contexts, with the former being the more refined restaurant version and the latter being the dish most commonly associated with communal gatherings or fairs.
The basic ingredients include cooked octopus, olive oil, salt, and paprika. These are assembled and served either surrounded with crispy potatoes or as-is with toothpicks for easy noshing.
Pinchos Morunos
If you have ever eaten kebabs or brochettes, pinchos Morunos may look familiar to you. These kebabs evolved out of ones that were typically made from lamb by the Moors. Christian Spaniards took inspiration from these meat skewers and began fashioning them from pork, putting their own spin on the classic.
That said, the spices used in the marinade for these kebabs remain notably North African in nature. It often features smoked paprika, cumin, turmeric, and cinnamon for a decidedly sweet and savory flavor combination.
Costillas
Costillas, or ribs, are found in a number of iterations on menus at tapas bars. Perhaps the most common iteration is barbecued pork ribs marinated in a sweet, tangy, and spicy sauce punctuated by sweet Spanish sherry.
Another popular variation is a recipe for beef short ribs, which are typically stewed in a savory broth that also features sweet Spanish sherry. This is cooked with hot paprika until all the flavors are concentrated and the ribs are coated in a rich, sticky sauce.
Banderillas
The term banderillas is a bit of a catch-all for a type of tapas that is assembled onto a toothpick or skewer. These little bite-sized morsels can be made from a variety of ingredients, including meats, cheeses, pickles, seafood, and vegetables.
One example of a banderilla is the classic Gilda, but this is by no means the only iteration of this type of tapas recipe. The variations are only limited by the creativity of the chef assembling them. These little skewers are intended to be enjoyed with a glass of Spanish vermouth, beer, or wine.
Chorizo a la sidra
Chorizo is a porcine delicacy found all across Spain. It comes in a variety of forms, including sweet or spicy, and a number of different cures, ranging from semi-cured to fully cured. These can be eaten as-is or prepared in a sauce of some kind.
One of the most popular dishes using chorizo is one that hails from the Northern region of Asturia. This recipe features a type of locally produced cider that is dry and barely effervescent. When combined with the chorizo, the result is juicy hunks of meat floating in a syrupy, savory sauce.
Berenjenas con miel
Berenjenas con miel are a specialty hailing from the Andalusia region of Spain, particularly the towns of Granada, Córdoba, Málaga, and Jaén. These little fried eggplants are of Moorish heritage, and, while simple to make, they feature a distinctive ingredient that many aren't familiar with, namely miel de caña.
Miel de caña is a type of sweetener made from sugar cane, despite the fact that it has the word "miel," which means honey, in the name. Similar to molasses, it gives the eggplant a sweet, yet robust, caramel flavor that helps to enhance savory dishes.
Gazpacho
In many ways, gazpacho represents the diverse cultural history of Spain. It can be prepared in many iterations, each reflecting local flavors and ingredients. While it is generally agreed upon that this dish is of Andalusian origin, its most recognized version, which contains tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers, is a relatively modern one, dating back to the Columbian Exchange.
Other varieties include green and even white gazpacho, which is unique in its use of grapes and almonds. Those paying a visit to Córdoba will discover a permutation featuring more bread, which transforms this into something more akin to a dip, called salmorejo.
Ensaladilla Rusa
Ensaladilla Rusaor "little Russian salad" is a firm staple on the menus of many tapas restaurants. This dish of Russian origin is unusual in that a version of it has been adopted by countries across the globe. Its original iteration was developed by the chef of the Hermitage Restaurant in Moscow in the 1860s.
The version that is most popular in Spain typically contains potatoes, peas, carrots, and tuna. These are dressed in a sauce made from mayonnaise and vinegar.
Huevos rotos
Huevos rotos or "broken eggs" may look more like a breakfast dish, but it is not. Eggs are seldom served as the first meal of the day. They are more typically served at lunch, dinner, or as a snack. This dish is popular at tapas restaurants and taverns across Spain.
It looks somewhat like a skillet, consisting of potatoes, onions, peppers, meat, and eggs. Once the meat and vegetables are cooked, the eggs are cracked on top of these and the yolk is punctured. The eggs are cooked until the whites are just set, but the yolks are still runny.
Esgarraet, espencat, and escalivada
Esgarraet, espencat, and escalivada are all permutations of a dish that is quintessential Valencian fare. These classic tapas recipes feature roasted vegetables, most commonly peppers, that are marinated in garlic and olive oil and served with hunks of bread.
Esgarraet, which translates to "torn apart" is unique in that it also incorporates slivers of cured cod and olives, while escalivada adds eggplant and onions to the mix. Espencat is something of a hybrid between the two, featuring both eggplant and cod.
Mojama de atun
Mojama de atun is a salt-cured filet of yellowfin tuna. This delicacy is often referred to as "prosciutto of the sea" or "tuna jerky" owing to its distinctive umami-rich flavor. It is a delicacy of Phoenician origins and is produced mostly off the Southern coast of Spain.
The tuna is encased in salt for approximately three days before this is removed and it is allowed to air dry for several more days. What results is something rich in flavor that is intended to be eaten simply, with very few adornments, like a few almonds, some crusty bread, and a handful of olives.