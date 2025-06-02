Our Steak Alfredo Recipe Is Deliciously Creamy (No Cream Required)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A creamy Alfredo pasta is the kind of comfort food that dreams are made of. If you want to take your taste buds over the edge, try adding sliced steak. This classic (no cream!) steak Alfredo recipe features just a handful of ingredients and is ready in under half an hour, making it all the more tantalizing to whip up any day of the week. Daily Meal recipe developer Kate Shungu is aware of its charms and comments, "If you really want to knock someone socks off, make this dish!"

Unlike some heavy Alfredo sauces that are dominated by cream, this one is simply made with butter and Parmesan. "The sauce is barely perceptible if you look quickly, but one taste will prove otherwise," Shungu says. "It's rich, buttery, and perfectly seasoned, and it tastes like a dish you'd get at a restaurant in Italy." Level up this classic dish by opting for fresh pasta, and you might never go back to dried fettuccine. Just note that the cook time for fresh pasta will be shorter than you think.