Classic Fried Pork Chop Sandwich Recipe

There's no denying that chicken dominates in the world of fried sandwiches, but pork is a worthy choice when your meal plan needs some variety. It's versatile, and when cooked correctly, it's tender and juicy. This classic fried pork chop sandwich is an excellent option when you're tired of burgers and want a restaurant-quality meal at home. Recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "This recipe is based off my favorite sandwich from a local sandwich shop. Theirs is made with pork tenderloin, but I wanted to create a shortcut that doesn't involve the extra step of slicing raw pork before tenderizing."

Instead, Shungu uses thin-cut pork chops in this recipe, which are an economical alternative. You will need to take the time to tenderize the meat, but it really makes a difference in this sandwich and doesn't require a whole lot of extra work. "The classic toppings and condiments complement the crispy fried pork nicely, and it was a hit with my family," Shungu says. When served with a quick side dish like french fries, potato chips, or a leafy green salad, it's a meal you can make in under 30 minutes.