Classic Fried Pork Chop Sandwich Recipe
There's no denying that chicken dominates in the world of fried sandwiches, but pork is a worthy choice when your meal plan needs some variety. It's versatile, and when cooked correctly, it's tender and juicy. This classic fried pork chop sandwich is an excellent option when you're tired of burgers and want a restaurant-quality meal at home. Recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "This recipe is based off my favorite sandwich from a local sandwich shop. Theirs is made with pork tenderloin, but I wanted to create a shortcut that doesn't involve the extra step of slicing raw pork before tenderizing."
Instead, Shungu uses thin-cut pork chops in this recipe, which are an economical alternative. You will need to take the time to tenderize the meat, but it really makes a difference in this sandwich and doesn't require a whole lot of extra work. "The classic toppings and condiments complement the crispy fried pork nicely, and it was a hit with my family," Shungu says. When served with a quick side dish like french fries, potato chips, or a leafy green salad, it's a meal you can make in under 30 minutes.
Gather the ingredients for classic fried pork chop sandwiches
You will need thin-cut pork chops (regular or butterflied), which are seasoned with salt and breaded in flour, then eggs, then Italian breadcrumbs. The breaded pork chops are fried in vegetable oil, then placed on brioche buns slathered with mayonnaise, mustard, and topped with lettuce, red onion, and pickles.
Step 1: Tenderize the pork chops
Place pork chops on a cutting board. Pound gently with a meat mallet all over.
Step 2: Flip and repeat
Flip and use the meat mallet to pound gently all over the other side.
Step 3: Season with salt
Season the pork chops with the salt.
Step 4: Heat the oil
Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Step 5: Prepare the breading stations
Place the flour in a shallow dish, the eggs in another shallow dish, and the seasoned breadcrumbs in a third shallow dish. Whisk the eggs.
Step 6: Dredge in flour
Dip one pork chop into the flour, dredging it on both sides.
Step 7: Dip in eggs
Dip the pork chop into the eggs until coated on both sides.
Step 8: Coat with breadcrumbs
Press the pork chop into the breadcrumbs until coated. Flip and coat the other side.
Step 9: Repeat with the remaining pork chops
Transfer the pork chop to a sheet pan. Repeat the flour, egg, breadcrumb process with the remaining pork chops.
Step 10: Fry the pork chops
Place the breaded pork chops into the hot oil, working in batches if necessary. Let cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown.
Step 11: Flip and continue cooking
Flip and cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown on the other side.
Step 12: Spread the Dijon
Place the bottom of the brioche buns on a work surface. Divide the Dijon mustard evenly between them, spreading it onto each bun.
Step 13: Add the lettuce and pork chops
Top each bun with a piece of lettuce, then a fried pork chop.
Step 14: Add the onions and pickles
Place thinly sliced red onion and pickles on top, dividing them among the sandwiches.
Step 15: Spread the mayo
Spread the mayo evenly between the tops of the buns. Place on top of the pickles to complete the sandwich.
Step 16: Serve
Serve right away.
- 4 (3-ounce) thin-cut or butterflied pork chops
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- ⅔ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs
- 4 brioche hamburger buns
- 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 4 leaves green leaf lettuce
- 4 thinly sliced rings of red onion
- ⅓ cup dill pickle chips
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- Place pork chops on a cutting board. Pound gently with a meat mallet all over.
- Flip and use the meat mallet to pound gently all over the other side.
- Season the pork chops with the salt.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Place the flour in a shallow dish, the eggs in another shallow dish, and the seasoned breadcrumbs in a third shallow dish. Whisk the eggs.
- Dip one pork chop into the flour, dredging it on both sides.
- Dip the pork chop into the eggs until coated on both sides.
- Press the pork chop into the breadcrumbs until coated. Flip and coat the other side.
- Transfer the pork chop to a sheet pan. Repeat the flour, egg, breadcrumb process with the remaining pork chops.
- Place the breaded pork chops into the hot oil, working in batches if necessary. Let cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Flip and cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown on the other side.
- Place the bottom of the brioche buns on a work surface. Divide the Dijon mustard evenly between them, spreading it onto each bun.
- Top each bun with a piece of lettuce, then a fried pork chop.
- Place thinly sliced red onion and pickles on top, dividing them among the sandwiches.
- Spread the mayo evenly between the tops of the buns. Place on top of the pickles to complete the sandwich.
- Serve right away.
Do I have to tenderize the pork chops for this sandwich?
If you're grilling pork chops, you might do a marinade to tenderize the meat. If you're pan searing pork chops, you might not need to tenderize them at all. But if you're putting a pork chop on a sandwich, taking the time to tenderize the pork chop will really make a difference. You don't want an overly chewy pork chop competing with a soft and fluffy brioche bun, so tenderizing is pretty essential to a successful sandwich.
To start, choose a thin-cut pork chop or a butterflied pork chop. Both of these are the perfect thickness for a sandwich (a thick-cut pork chop on a sandwich would be a little too much "chew" to handle). Then, tenderize the pork chop with a meat tenderizer. It's basically a meat mallet with spikes, which pierce into the pork chop to break up the collagen. Pound it firmly but gently, taking care not to break up the meat but also let the spikes drive into the chop on both sides. The end result is a perfectly tender pork chop that's begging to be fried and piled onto a bun. And if you don't happen to have a meat mallet in your kitchen? No worries, as a rolling pin, sturdy measuring cup, or even wine bottle can get the tenderizing job done.
What other toppings can I add to this fried pork chop sandwich?
The beauty of pork is that the mild flavor makes it incredibly versatile. These fried pork chop sandwiches can be customized any number of ways with your favorite toppings. Can't have a sandwich without cheese? Add a slice of cheddar, colby jack, or Swiss on top of the pork chop and slide it under the broiler until the cheese is melted. Love onions? Caramelize an onion or two and add those to the sandwiches. Mushroom lovers can add sauteed mushrooms to the top. BBQ fans can skip the mustard and mayo, and spread barbecue sauce on the bun instead. And surprising as it sounds, a scoop of coleslaw on top turns the sandwich into a picnic-perfect lunch.
Lastly, get some inspiration from other pork sandwiches. Borrow the flavors of a banh mi sandwich by adding mayo, pickled veggies, green onions, sliced cucumbers, and cilantro to the fried pork chop. To turn the sandwich into a Cuban-inspired treat, layer the pork chop with Swiss cheese, pickles, and yellow mustard. Press it on a panini press as an extra nod to Cuban sandwich inspiration.