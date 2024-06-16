Bright Black Bean Avocado Salad with Mango and Quinoa Recipe

The champagne mango wasn't named for the fact that it tastes fizzy, although you could always squeeze one to make a mango mimosa that would pair well with your salad. Our recipe uses tangerine juice and mango liqueur, but mango juice could replace both ingredients for a fresher-tasting, lower-ABV cocktail. Instead, the moniker may have been adopted to make these mangoes sound fancier than their alternate name of Ataulfo. Vergara says that she likes to use them for this salad because of what she describes as their "exceptionally sweet flesh." While champagne mangoes aren't very large, the pits are small in proportion to the size, resulting in more flesh than you might find in a similarly sized mango of a different variety.

The champagne mango is preferred for cold preparations, such as salsas, salads, or just eating it on its own, because it's not as fibrous as some other types, but it's only in season from March to July. A more widely available mango is the Tommy Atkins, which is in season from March through July and again from October through January. It's true that this variety has more fiber and a larger pit, but its flesh is also tasty in salads, so you needn't worry if you have to substitute it for the champagne mango.