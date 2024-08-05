Cucumber And Watermelon Ribbon Salad Recipe

Salads are always a refreshing lunch, dinner, or appetizer option, but the same old leafy green salad can get a bit stale after a while. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to get creative in the salad world, and as it turns out, no leafy greens are required to whip up a fresh and satisfying dish. This watermelon and cucumber ribbon salad recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Deniz Vergara, is a prime example of a way that one might switch up their salad routine without veering too far from a tried and true formula. As Vergara tells us, "This salad is so refreshing and satisfying! It is the perfect complement to your summer grilling and can be whipped up in a matter on minutes."

As the name of the recipe suggests, you'll find long ribbons of cucumber as the base of this salad, and the easiest way to achieve this is by using a Y-peeler across the length of a cucumber. Meanwhile, summery watermelon adds a pop of sweetness and color. When it's combined with the cucumber, you've got one juicy and refreshing salad on your hands. A slightly salty, sweet, and tangy dressing helps pull everything together, while fresh cilantro rounds out the salad with its strong, herbaceous notes.