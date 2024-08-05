Cucumber And Watermelon Ribbon Salad Recipe
Salads are always a refreshing lunch, dinner, or appetizer option, but the same old leafy green salad can get a bit stale after a while. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to get creative in the salad world, and as it turns out, no leafy greens are required to whip up a fresh and satisfying dish. This watermelon and cucumber ribbon salad recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Deniz Vergara, is a prime example of a way that one might switch up their salad routine without veering too far from a tried and true formula. As Vergara tells us, "This salad is so refreshing and satisfying! It is the perfect complement to your summer grilling and can be whipped up in a matter on minutes."
As the name of the recipe suggests, you'll find long ribbons of cucumber as the base of this salad, and the easiest way to achieve this is by using a Y-peeler across the length of a cucumber. Meanwhile, summery watermelon adds a pop of sweetness and color. When it's combined with the cucumber, you've got one juicy and refreshing salad on your hands. A slightly salty, sweet, and tangy dressing helps pull everything together, while fresh cilantro rounds out the salad with its strong, herbaceous notes.
Gather the ingredients for watermelon and cucumber ribbon salad
The ingredient list for this salad is pretty minimal, and you'll likely already have some of the necessities stocked in your pantry. The base of the salad is Persian cucumber (peeled into ribbons) and fresh watermelon (cut into chunks). As for the dressing, you'll need soy sauce, avocado oil, rice wine vinegar, honey, salt, and cilantro.
Step 1: Begin making the dressing
In a large bowl, whisk together the rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, honey, and 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro.
Step 2: Whisk to emulsify
Whisk in the salt and avocado oil until emulsified.
Step 3: Mix in the cucumber and watermelon
Add the cucumber ribbons and diced watermelon to the bowl and gently mix until combined.
Step 5: Serve with extra herbs
Serve, garnished with additional chopped cilantro, if desired.
- 3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- 1 ½ teaspoons soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro, plus more for optional garnish
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 1 large Persian cucumber, washed and peeled with a peeler into "ribbons"
- 2 cups diced seedless watermelon (¼-inch dice)
What dishes pair well with watermelon and cucumber salad?
There's something about this watermelon cucumber salad that screams summer, so naturally, the dish pairs well with other summer-forward meals. Since the salad itself is pretty light and bodes best as an appetizer or side dish, you can focus more on main courses or other sides when considering pairing options. "I like to serve this salad as a complement to an outdoor BBQ," Vergara says, noting that it pairs particularly well with grilled chicken, shrimp, salmon, or corn on the cob. "If you are grilling, you can an also cut grilled corn off of the cob onto this salad, or have it alongside the dish," she suggests.
To stay on theme with an outdoor barbecue, think classic sides, such as coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, or other types of salad, to help round out the options. The salad would also would balance well with heftier entrees like burgers or ribs. And, of course, you can keep things light per Vergara's suggestion by pairing the salad with chicken or shrimp either on the side or right in the salad itself. "The balance of sweet, salty, and juicy is perfection when paired with grilled chicken or shrimp," she says.
Can you replace the watermelon with another fruit in this summer cucumber salad?
Watermelon and cucumber make such a great pairing because they both offer up pretty neutral flavor profiles. Also, watermelon helps provide some of the sweetness that cucumber lacks, though that doesn't mean that you can't incorporate another type of fruit to provide such a flavor profile, whether that's because you simply don't care for watermelon or you can't find any ripe ones at the grocery store. "This salad is also really good with mango," Vergara says. "You can even use mango and watermelon, if you like." She also notes that cherry tomatoes will work well here by adding an additionally juicy burst — you can either pair them with the watermelon and cucumber alone or keep the mango in the mix.
Finally, if you want to keep the fruit as-is but are more concerned about the inclusion of cilantro, you can easily swap out the herb (or add to it) in a pinch. In particular, Vergara suggests scallions as a fitting replacement or companion.