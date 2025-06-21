This Parmesan Chicken Cutlet Recipe Is Restaurant-Worthy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Almost all of us are familiar with chicken parmesan (although maybe not everyone is aware that the original Italian version was made with eggplant). This recipe, however, bears a similar name to classic chicken parmesan, but is nevertheless a very different dish. For one thing, the chicken isn't drowning in marinara sauce, but is topped with an apple-arugula salad instead. For another, the parmesan doesn't play second fiddle to mozzarella, but is allowed to shine as the only cheese in the recipe.
Recipe developer Kate Shungu praises the dish for its simplicity, telling us, "I love an under-30-minute dinner, and this one delivers in both ease and flavor." As she describes it, "The panko breadcrumbs get extra crispy, the chicken is juicy and tender, and the citrusy arugula on top is the perfect complement to the crunch from the chicken." Main dish and side dish all in one, there you go! For a light meal suitable for a busy summer evening, you couldn't ask for much more than that.
Gather the ingredients for parmesan chicken cutlets with simple arugula salad
To make the chicken part of this dish, you'll need chicken cutlets, salt, pepper, flour, eggs, panko breadcrumbs, parmesan, and olive oil. Additional ingredients required for the salad include lemon juice, arugula, and an apple.
Step 1: Salt and pepper the chicken cutlets
Season the chicken cutlets with 1 teaspoon salt and the pepper.
Step 2: Prepare the flour and eggs
Place the flour in a shallow bowl and beat the eggs in another shallow bowl.
Step 3: Prepare the panko and parmesan
Combine the panko breadcrumbs and grated Parmesan in a third shallow bowl.
Step 4: Heat some oil in a skillet
Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Step 5: Bread the cutlets
Dip the chicken cutlets in the flour, then in the egg, then the breadcrumbs, pressing the breadcrumbs on so they stick if needed.
Step 6: Fry the cutlets
Place the breaded chicken in the hot oil. Cook for 3 minutes, or until golden brown.
Step 7: Flip and fry the cutlets on the other side
Flip and continue cooking for another 3 minutes, or until golden brown and the chicken is cooked through.
Step 8: Repeat with all chicken cutlets
Repeat the process with any remaining chicken that didn't fit in the pan the first time, using 1 tablespoon oil to cook the chicken in. You can keep the cooked chicken warm in a 200 F oven on a sheet pan.
Step 9: Mix the salad dressing
While the chicken is cooking, whisk together the lemon juice, remaining ¼ cup (4 tablespoons) olive oil, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl.
Step 10: Make the salad
Toss the lemon vinaigrette with the arugula and chopped apple.
Step 11: Top the chicken cutlets with salad and serve
To serve, place each chicken cutlet on a plate. Divide the arugula salad evenly among the plates. Serve right away.
Pairs well with Parmesan chicken cutlets withs simple arugula salad
Parmesan Chicken Cutlet With Simple Arugula Salad Recipe
Crispy chicken cutlets join forces with a light apple arugula salad in this quick and easy dinner recipe.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ pounds chicken cutlets (or thin-sliced chicken breasts)
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt, divided
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 eggs
- 1 ½ cups panko breadcrumbs
- ½ cup grated Parmesan
- ½ cup olive oil, divided
- 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 4 cups arugula
- ¼ apple, cut into matchsticks
Directions
- Season the chicken cutlets with 1 teaspoon salt and the pepper.
- Place the flour in a shallow bowl and beat the eggs in another shallow bowl.
- Combine the panko breadcrumbs and grated Parmesan in a third shallow bowl.
- Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Dip the chicken cutlets in the flour, then in the egg, then the breadcrumbs, pressing the breadcrumbs on so they stick if needed.
- Place the breaded chicken in the hot oil. Cook for 3 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Flip and continue cooking for another 3 minutes, or until golden brown and the chicken is cooked through.
- Repeat the process with any remaining chicken that didn't fit in the pan the first time, using 1 tablespoon oil to cook the chicken in. You can keep the cooked chicken warm in a 200 F oven on a sheet pan.
- While the chicken is cooking, whisk together the lemon juice, remaining ¼ cup (4 tablespoons) olive oil, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl.
- Toss the lemon vinaigrette with the arugula and chopped apple.
- To serve, place each chicken cutlet on a plate. Divide the arugula salad evenly among the plates. Serve right away.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|753
|Total Fat
|39.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|216.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|43.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.2 g
|Total Sugars
|2.8 g
|Sodium
|776.5 mg
|Protein
|53.6 g
What is the difference between chicken cutlets and chicken breasts, and can I use either for this recipe?
Though chicken cutlets may be marketed as a certain cut of a chicken, the reality is that they're simply chicken breasts cut into thinner slices. So, if you've ever seen both chicken breasts and cutlets next to each other at the grocery store, you can rest assured that it's the same cut of meat, but it just depends on the thickness level that you're looking for. The cutlets' size will vary depending on that of the breast from which they were cut, but you generally want them to be about half an inch thick.
If you don't want to spend extra to buy chicken cutlets or thin-sliced breasts, as they may also be labeled at the grocery store, you can certainly slice your own. Cut a chicken breast in half horizontally, then, if necessary, use a meat mallet to pound each piece to the proper thickness. You can also use this technique to make cutlets out of boneless, skinless chicken thighs if you prefer dark meat. Of course, you can always use chicken tenderloins in this recipe, too, if these are what you happen to have on hand.
How can I switch up this chicken cutlet and arugula salad recipe?
There are a number of ways to change up this recipe, starting with the coating. If you don't have panko breadcrumbs, use the regular kind or make your own. You could also substitute crushed crackers or chips, or use finely-chopped nuts or chicharrones for lower-carb cutlets. It's even possible to bread the chicken without using egg or flour if you use ground meat.
You could also make some tweaks to the salad, starting with the dressing — it's okay to use a store-bought vinaigrette to save some time. Green or red leaf or butter lettuce can be used in place of the arugula if you're not a fan of its bitter flavor, and different fruits such as dates or pomegranate arils could be swapped out for the apples. If you feel the salad needs a little something extra, you might also want to add some chopped pecans or walnuts, or top it with extra grated parmesan.
It's also possible to lighten up this recipe by baking the chicken in the air fryer instead of pan-frying it in oil. To do so, heat the appliance to 400 F, spritz the cutlets with cooking spray, and bake them for 7 minutes on each side or until a meat thermometer registers 165 F.