This Parmesan Chicken Cutlet Recipe Is Restaurant-Worthy

Almost all of us are familiar with chicken parmesan (although maybe not everyone is aware that the original Italian version was made with eggplant). This recipe, however, bears a similar name to classic chicken parmesan, but is nevertheless a very different dish. For one thing, the chicken isn't drowning in marinara sauce, but is topped with an apple-arugula salad instead. For another, the parmesan doesn't play second fiddle to mozzarella, but is allowed to shine as the only cheese in the recipe.

Recipe developer Kate Shungu praises the dish for its simplicity, telling us, "I love an under-30-minute dinner, and this one delivers in both ease and flavor." As she describes it, "The panko breadcrumbs get extra crispy, the chicken is juicy and tender, and the citrusy arugula on top is the perfect complement to the crunch from the chicken." Main dish and side dish all in one, there you go! For a light meal suitable for a busy summer evening, you couldn't ask for much more than that.