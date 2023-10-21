Why Liquid Is Such An Important Ingredient For Perfect Meatballs

Meatballs are simple in theory — just roll together some kind of ground meat and some seasoning, and you're good to go. But to truly take your meatballs to the next level, you'll need to add more to the mixture than just ground meat. In order to make sure they stay together and maintain moisture, you're going to have to add some kind of liquid. However, it's a bit more complicated than that. While incorporating cream or stock into the ground meat will indeed add some moisture, to achieve a perfectly soft yet chewy texture, you need to employ a panade.

A panade is a fancy term for some starchy food, like bread, breadcrumbs, or crackers soaked in liquid, often milk. The bread literally soaks up the milk, forming a thick paste that adds richness to the dish without any noticeable mushiness. A well-made panade will seamlessly blend into the mixture, imparting a wonderfully tender texture, especially to lean meats like chicken and turkey.