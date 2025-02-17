1-Pan Pastalaya Recipe

The food world lends itself to portmanteau words. To name just a few, there's brunch (breakfast + lunch), cronut (croissant + donut), and of course, Taco Bell's very own quesarito (quesadilla + burrito). We now present yet another one to add to your collection: pastalaya, which is not just a mashup word but a recipe that combines pasta with jambalaya.

Developer Kate Shungu says her pastalaya recipe is perfect for jambalaya fans looking for something just a little different. As she tells us, "My family loves jambalaya, and this is a fun way to switch things up, especially for pasta lovers. The Cajun-spiced tomato sauce seeps into the pasta as it cooks, making it extra flavorful. This is a one-pan meal that'll end up on the dinner rotation at our house." Plus, the dish gets plenty of flavor and heartiness from the addition of Andouille sausage and chicken. Of course, the Cajun (and Creole) "holy trinity" of bell peppers, celery, and onions also come into play to give this pasta dish some real New Orleans flavor.