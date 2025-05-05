This Creamy Shrimp Pasta Recipe Only Takes 30 Minutes To Make

A hearty pasta dish is a versatile and inherently satisfying meal to put on the dinner table. If you're looking for an option that packs in protein, vegetables, and plenty of flavor, this creamy shrimp pasta with pico de gallo is a winner. A fusion of Italian and Mexican flavors, this recipe starts along the same lines as a creamy shrimp penne Alfredo but elevates the dish with the addition of the zesty flavors of a classic pico de gallo. It gets a kick of heat from the jalapeño, juiciness from the fresh tomatoes, and a touch of bright tartness from the lime juice. Nutty herbaceous cilantro replaces the basil you might find in a traditional pasta dish for a surprising and delicious twist. The combination results in an unusual but perfect balance of flavors. Courtesy of Daily Meal recipe developer Kate Shungu, this dish is a quick and easy near-one-pot meal you'll want to add to your weekly repertoire.

"I love a good under 30-minute dinner, and this one is a knockout," Shungu says. "It really does taste like an entree that you'd get at a restaurant, with a decadent sauce, tender pasta, and perfectly cooked shrimp." This multilayered recipe might look like it requires expertise in the kitchen, but it's actually straightforward to make. It's nourishing served as is, or pair it with a leafy green salad and some crispy garlic bread to round out the meal.