The Simple Scoop Hack For Perfectly Portioned Meatballs

Meatballs are delicious, whether served in a sandwich, on pasta, or by themselves. But these round, meaty treats can also can be a pain to make. It's messy work shaping them with your hands, and when rolling meatballs by hand it's easy to get inconsistent results (which lead to inconsistent cooking times as well). In the end, it's a lot of effort for something that often looks a little misshapen, and that might end up overcooked or underdone on the inside. There's an easier way to get consistent, perfectly portioned meatballs than putting your hands in a bowl of raw meat. If you have an ice cream scoop, you're well on your way to making things much easier for yourself.

To take advantage of this meatball hack, simply use the scoop to portion out your meatballs onto the baking sheet — you'll end up with the same size for every ball and less of a mess to clean up after.