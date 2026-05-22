These 12 Popular Restaurant Chains Offer Military Discounts In 2026
Throughout the year, several key holidays and observances are recognized to honor active-duty, fallen, and veteran military personnel. National Military Appreciation Month is held in May, culminating in honoring those who have died in service on Memorial Day near the end of the month, and Veterans Day in November are some of the major ones. While many restaurants demonstrate their appreciation in May by offering extra savings, their best deals usually come on Veterans Day. From Applebee's Grill + Bar and Hoss's Steak & Seahouse to Logan's Roadhouse and Olive Garden military discounts, active and veteran service members can get deep discounts or even free meals on the day.
Some restaurants choose to honor active and retired military personnel all year, though. With restaurants offering year-round military discounts, service members across the country can enjoy savings any time they want to dine out. From fast food at Chick-fil-A and entertaining meals at Dave & Buster's to casual plates and atmosphere at Metro Diner and upscale dining at Texas de Brazil, military customers with proper identification can expect to receive anywhere from 10% to 25% off their bills or select menu items. Keep in mind that this list only includes restaurants that confirm on their websites that they offer either a standing holiday-related deal or year-round discount for service members.
Bonefish Grill
With a "Polished Casual" atmosphere and known for its crispy battered fish and chips and Bang Bang Shrimp, Bonefish Grill offers a 10% Heroes Discount to all service members. The savings are available every day and applied to the entire check, except for alcohol, gratuity, taxes, and gift cards purchased. Additionally, the deal is even extended to immediate family members of military personnel, as well as emergency medical technicians, firefighters, paramedics, and police officers. Bonefish Grill has offered complimentary dishes on Veterans Day in the past, too.
Carrabba's Italian Grill
Among the once-failing Italian restaurant chains on their way back, Carrabba's Italian Grill was established by a Sicilian uncle and nephew with a passion for food and generous hospitality. Cofounder Johnny Carrabba also had an Uncle Frank who served and died in World War II. Because of that, and the fact that the restaurant is part of Bloomin' Brands like Bonefish Grill, it's no surprise that it offers a Heroes Discount for all service members. The 10% savings is applied to the entire check, excluding taxes and alcohol. Plus, Carrabba's is known for offering complimentary appetizers and desserts on Veterans Day.
Chick-fil-A
With the best-selling items at Chick-fil-A fluctuating between its Waffle Potato Fries, the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, and its Chick-fil-A Chicken Nuggets, you cannot go wrong ordering a classic meal here. The next time you get a craving, ask your cashier if there's a discount for being an active or veteran member of the military. While some restaurants offer discounts or free meals on holidays like Veterans Day, it's not guaranteed because the deals are at the discretion of the owner-operator. You may even see the discount listed in the Chick-fil-A app when you order from your local store.
Cicis Pizza
Like with Chick-fil-A, military discounts may be available at some Cicis Pizza locations, the nostalgic buffet chain that has been pulling out all the stops for a comeback. The availability varies because most of the stores are individually owned, and offering discounts are up to those owners. Fortunately, you can easily see available deals and discounts in your local area by joining Cicis Rewards and using the accompanying mobile app. There's even a discount for signing up, and Cicis Pizza is one of the chain restaurants that still offer senior discounts, too. And on Veterans Day, some locations like to offer adult buffet visits for free.
Cracker Barrel
One of the tricks you need to try when ordering from Cracker Barrel is joining the rewards program and using the mobile app. In fact, that's the only way to take advantage of the year-round 10% discount offered to anyone who is or has been part of the U.S. Armed Forces. You'll also need to verify your military identity with ID.me using the same email as your Cracker Barrel Rewards account, and the discount will be applied automatically to in-store food and retail transactions, excluding alcoholic beverages, gratuities, and taxes. As a rewards member, you can take advantage of other discounts and free stuff as well. Moreover, the restaurant has been known to offer complimentary meals on Veterans Day.
Dave & Buster's
The first thing that might come to mind when you think of Dave & Buster's is the slew of arcade, ticket-redemption, and tabletop games — like a Chuck E. Cheese for adults — but the entertainment venue is known for having some great food. The Triple Play, for instance, is among the iconic appetizer platters you can find at restaurant chains. If you're active in the Armed Forces or a veteran on the hunt for food, you can take advantage of Dave & Buster's 15% off food and drink purchases. The discount is valid for up to four guests, excluding alcohol, gratuity, and tax.
In addition to this deal, some locations offer special events. Military Mondays, for example, adds a free $10 Power Card alongside the 15% food and beverage discount, allowing military members to enjoy some games on the house during their visit. On top of that, Dave & Buster's often ups the ante on Veterans Day with a free entrée and $10 Power Card.
The Greene Turtle
It may have a small footprint, mostly in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, but The Greene Turtle has been a staple hangout spot for many locals since 1976. Along with supporting the communities around its locations, the restaurant honors military service members all day, every day. When you present your ID or wear your uniform while dining, you get 15% of your meal, except for alcohol. There could be a discounted juicy burger, crunchy fish taco, or protein-packed bowl of goodies in your future. On Veterans Day, though, retired military personnel are likely to get their meals for free.
Luna Grill
On a mission to bring convenient but flavorful and nutritious food to the community, Luna Grill is a Mediterranean-style restaurant with more than 50 locations in California and Texas, and counting. Every dish is made fresh to order with non-GMO, trusted ingredients, including responsibly raised proteins. Alongside healthful food, Luna Grill supports the Armed Forces with 10% off their check, except alcohol. This year-round Military and Shield Discount is only valid for in-restaurant dining with an ID or uniform, and it's applied for spouses as well. On Veterans Day, a free bowl or entrée may be offered.
Melting Pot
While Dave & Buster's provides fun with games along with dining, Melting Pot makes dining an interactive activity. This restaurant is the original fondue venue where diners can experience various fondue cooking techniques and unique dishes from salads and entrees to desserts. Active, reserve, and veteran military personnel looking for a culinary adventure can receive up to 25% off all food purchases on Military Mondays. Since this deal isn't available at all locations, it is important to check the events page of your local Melting Pot or call to confirm before your visit. Some locations also offer free meals to retired personnel on Veterans Day.
Metro Diner
With a long history that started in 1938, Metro Diner has been a go-to restaurant whether you're in the mood for classic or reimagined comfort food. It was even featured on an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," during which Guy Fieri raved about the Iron City meatloaf and other signature items. Along with being one of the chain restaurants that serve giant portions, Metro Diner supports active and retired troops by giving them 10% off their order any time of the year. The discount has increased to 50% on special days like Veterans Day, too.
Texas de Brazil
Texas de Brazil was established in Porto Alegre, Brazil, as part of a dream to share the region's style of rodizio feasting beyond its borders. With more than 50 locations demonstrating Brazilian churrasco culture across the United States, this international chain gives back to the community by supporting charitable organizations like Freedom Alliance. Its Heroes' Discount also supports service members with 10% off dine-in lunch and dinner prices, adding to what makes Brazilian steakhouses worth the hefty price. Alongside military members and veterans, the discount can be used by first responders and teachers. The deal may be increased to 15% off for up to four guests per table for a few days around Veterans Day.
Texas Roadhouse
Known for its community involvement, Texas Roadhouse has been partnered with Homes for Heroes for about 20 years to insure that injured military veterans can live in homes that accommodate their needs. The restaurant is also known for always offering vouchers for free meals to active and retired military members on Veterans Day, and the vouchers are often valid for about six months. If you're looking for tips for eating at a steakhouse on a budget, it "pays" to ask if a year-round discount is available at your local Texas Roadhouse. The chain doesn't provide a company-wide military discount, but many diners on social media say that their locations give service members 10% off select meals either every day or certain days of the week.