These 12 Popular Restaurant Chains Offer Military Discounts In 2026

Throughout the year, several key holidays and observances are recognized to honor active-duty, fallen, and veteran military personnel. National Military Appreciation Month is held in May, culminating in honoring those who have died in service on Memorial Day near the end of the month, and Veterans Day in November are some of the major ones. While many restaurants demonstrate their appreciation in May by offering extra savings, their best deals usually come on Veterans Day. From Applebee's Grill + Bar and Hoss's Steak & Seahouse to Logan's Roadhouse and Olive Garden military discounts, active and veteran service members can get deep discounts or even free meals on the day.

Some restaurants choose to honor active and retired military personnel all year, though. With restaurants offering year-round military discounts, service members across the country can enjoy savings any time they want to dine out. From fast food at Chick-fil-A and entertaining meals at Dave & Buster's to casual plates and atmosphere at Metro Diner and upscale dining at Texas de Brazil, military customers with proper identification can expect to receive anywhere from 10% to 25% off their bills or select menu items. Keep in mind that this list only includes restaurants that confirm on their websites that they offer either a standing holiday-related deal or year-round discount for service members.