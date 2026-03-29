11 Chain Restaurants That Serve Giant Portions In 2026

Famous for massive slices of its namesake dessert, The Cheesecake Factory has garnered a reputation for ample portion sizes when it comes to its entrées, too. Giant steaks, pounded fried chicken cutlets so large they overflow the plate, and platters of pasta big enough to share are the norm here. Tackling the chain's large menu is no small undertaking. Regulars of the mall favorite will tell you: The two main rules to know before dining at the Cheesecake Factory are to show up hungry and be prepared to choose from way too many delicious-sounding options.

Because the massive menu consists of more than 250 items, Cheesecake Factory has plenty to appeal to every diner. Try not to fill up on the iconic sweet brown bread with salted butter, which is included with every meal — you'll need to save room for those famously huge portions. One reviewer on Reddit summed it up, saying "[The] menu is ridiculous, [and the] portions are bordering on deadly."

So how can you be expected to save a little room for dessert when these portions are so huge? Not to worry, TCF is here to help — it offers a free slice of cheesecake to rewards club members with any purchase on their birthday. It's a nice chance to save nearly 12 bucks on that piece of Mango-Key Lime Cheesecake that caught your eye, although with portions this huge, you may end up taking your free birthday slice home.