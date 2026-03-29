11 Chain Restaurants That Serve Giant Portions In 2026
Everyone loves being served a generously portioned plate of delicious food, and with money tight for many folks, getting a good value for those dining-out dollars is more important than ever. While some customers say it seems like there are a lot of restaurant chains shrinking portion sizes, certain national chains are still cultivating a reputation for ample servings. These are the spots where you'll walk out feeling full and maybe even with some leftovers for tomorrow's lunch.
There are quite a few different ways a restaurant can serve up generous enough portions of food to please value-minded diners. Some serve massive cuts of steaks and chops or huge bowls of pasta. Other chains allow diners to load up on all-you-can-eat dishes, like the famous never-ending soup, salad, and breadsticks deal. Some offer unlimited refills on drinks and free desserts. A few chains have even gone all-in on leftovers, offering diners extra takeout dishes for free or at a reduced cost. All this increases perception of value and ensures diners walk out full, which qualify these 10 chain restaurants as customer favorites for offering giant portions in 2026.
1. Chili's
With more than 1200 U.S. locations, Chili's heads up the list of giant portion size contenders due to the casual grill and bar's emphasis on value meals and combo culture. Sharable appetizer platters, along with Tex-Mex and barbecue combos, offer a number of different items on one big plate. These options are great for customers who want large portions, but who also want to sample a variety of flavors. Special offers and limited time deals, like the chain's 3 for Me menu or Triple Dipper deal, also underscore this emphasis on providing a good value.
As a result of this strategy, Chili's has reported increased sales numbers. The chain's chief marketing officer announced that the overall focus on meal deals that provide plenty of food for an affordable price represents a long term strategy that isn't changing anytime soon.
Chili's diners online openly wonder how the chain turns a profit with the amount of food it serves for such a low price. Some have even noted that Chili's prices aren't much higher than fast food. It's clear from online reviews — many commenters appreciate getting a better-tasting burger, plus soup or salad and free chips for about the same price they'd pay for a drive-thru combo meal.
2. The Cheesecake Factory
Famous for massive slices of its namesake dessert, The Cheesecake Factory has garnered a reputation for ample portion sizes when it comes to its entrées, too. Giant steaks, pounded fried chicken cutlets so large they overflow the plate, and platters of pasta big enough to share are the norm here. Tackling the chain's large menu is no small undertaking. Regulars of the mall favorite will tell you: The two main rules to know before dining at the Cheesecake Factory are to show up hungry and be prepared to choose from way too many delicious-sounding options.
Because the massive menu consists of more than 250 items, Cheesecake Factory has plenty to appeal to every diner. Try not to fill up on the iconic sweet brown bread with salted butter, which is included with every meal — you'll need to save room for those famously huge portions. One reviewer on Reddit summed it up, saying "[The] menu is ridiculous, [and the] portions are bordering on deadly."
So how can you be expected to save a little room for dessert when these portions are so huge? Not to worry, TCF is here to help — it offers a free slice of cheesecake to rewards club members with any purchase on their birthday. It's a nice chance to save nearly 12 bucks on that piece of Mango-Key Lime Cheesecake that caught your eye, although with portions this huge, you may end up taking your free birthday slice home.
3. Texas Roadhouse
Anyplace with Texas in its name is honor-bound to bring big portion sizes to the table. Texas Roadhouse, with more than 700 locations in 49 states, embraces that tradition. Categories like Texas Size Combos and Country Dinners build up diners' expectations when they scope out the menu for the first time. It's already coming through loud and clear that the portions are going to be grand.
First things first, though: People obsess over Texas Roadhouse's extra-soft, yeast-raised dinner rolls with cinnamon butter, which are provided with every order. Other appetizers offer an enticing array of various crispy, deep-fried delicacies that are battered, baconed, cheddared, and ranch-dipped within an inch of their lives. Thankfully, for the indecisive, the chain's appetizer combo plates let you taste a little bit of everything.
Roadhouse combo entrées let you double up on chicken, steak, or ribs, and they come with two sides apiece. You can also add a "sidekick" of shrimp or ribs to any entree to up the protein portion even more. Easy abundant super-sizing seems to be the name of the game here to ensure hungry customers walk out satisfied.
4. Olive Garden
Olive Garden's unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks deal has achieved chain restaurant legend status. Uninitiated diners should be aware — people actually game-plan strategy for getting the most for their dining dollar when visiting one of the chain's 900 locations.
But it's easy to avoid potential Olive Garden ordering mistakes — the chain is a target-rich environment for frugal-minded Italian food lovers. The famous breadsticks come out fresh, hot, and buttery, even if you do have to keep asking for a couple more. The salad is cold, crisp, and zesty. And, you can have as much of both as you'd like. No limit.
What many folks do is order a pasta dish or another entrée, planning to take most of it home, then make a meal out of the unlimited breadsticks and soup or salad. Rather than trying to restrict customers from employing this approach, it's something the chain has fully embraced. Olive Garden even encourages this more-is-more mindset by offering dine-in customers the chance to purchase extra take-home pastas for an additional $6 each. There are also regularly repeating seasonal promotions, like the chain's famous Neverending Pasta Bowl. Might want to wear your stretchy pants for that one.
5. Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel is a chain of American restaurants and country stores that started out as a roadside respite for hungry travelers. Since then, it has grown into a cultural icon with over 650 locations across 43 states. Cracker Barrel's menu is built around large portions of hearty, family-style comfort food, including plenty of traditional side dishes.
The dedication to a Thanksgiving-sized meal no matter the date strikes a nostalgic note with American diners. It's always a plus when you get to leave with a full belly and a bag of leftovers in tow, just like you would from a family holiday gathering — except no Tupperware required. Like other national chains, Cracker Barrel has embraced this pro-leftovers ethos and now offers additional $5 take-home meals to customers who make any dine-in purchase.
Few diners know the smart reason those triangle peg games are on every table, but most everyone seems to approve of the chain's multitude of side dishes, generous extras, and hearty portion sizes. One commenter on Reddit even gushed, "I had three meals out of my Cracker Barrel sampler meal. That is so much food, and it was only $15..." Three meals for the price of one definitely constitutes giant portions.
6. Maggiano's Little Italy
With 52 locations in 23 states, Chicago-rooted Maggiano's Little Italy isn't the most widely known chain in the U.S., but it's still known for its high quality, impressively large portions of pastas and other hearty entrées. Owned and operated by the same parent company as Chili's, Maggiano's has learned its big sister's lesson of giving customers generous portions of bubbly mozzarella-blanketed, Alfredo-sauced dishes for their dining dollars.
Customers report feeling like they had to call home during their meal to tell family members not to eat dinner, since they'd be bringing home ample leftovers. Orders of baked ziti and chicken dinners alla Marsala, Piccata, and Parmesan come out on family-sized platters rather than plates. Plan on sharing or having half your portion for tomorrow's lunch.
There's also an opportunity for customers to secure plenty of leftovers by doubling their portions on appetizers, entrées, and desserts for a minimal additional charge. Generous portions provide Maggiano's diners an ample serving of old-school, Rat-Pack era, Italian-American abbondanza.
7. Red Lobster
Red Lobster might just be the zen master of giant portions. With a large presence of around 500 U.S. locations at the end of 2024, the seafood chain has a reputation for offering generous servings of shrimp, lobster and other seafood favorites for surprisingly affordable prices. For many Americans, dining out on fresh seafood has traditionally been viewed as a more expensive choice, reserved mostly for seaside vacations and celebratory occasions. But by occupying a sweet spot that applied a less expensive casual dining approach to a seafood-focused menu, the Florida-born chain has carved out a distinct market niche for itself.
Offering its periodic over-the-top special deals, Red Lobster became known for serving large or unlimited portions of seafood for a good value. Promos like the chain's iconic Lobsterfest and the infamous Endless Shrimp deal that almost brought the whole company down, have made it America's go-to choice for large portions of seafood.
Oh, and don't sleep on the biscuits — those glorious Cheddar Bay Biscuits. They're free, they're unlimited for dine-in customers, and these flaky, barely-hold-together-long-enough-to-eat, butter-basted beauties inspire some serious customer loyalty. So much so, in fact, that one Redditor preached: "I want these biscuits to be my last meal."
8. Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse, founded in Tampa by four Americans in 1988, emphasizes serving up big cuts of steak with a side of friendly, informal, Aussie-style hospitality. Folks often draw comparisons between the Australian outback's rugged, independent-minded, extra-large-everything, cowboy culture to that of Texas. The vibe is certainly similar.
Outback regulars are loyal to the steak dinners, which are served with generous rib-sticking side dishes. The chain's reputation for excess, though, was earned by that iconic head-turning beast — a 200-petal, batter-fried, fragrant flower known as The Bloomin' Onion. One whiff as it passes by and you'll want one. Authentic? Nah, mate. Far from it. But who cares? It's delicious, it's fun, and with portions this generous, customers are happy to go with the Crocodile Dundee-inspired narrative and embrace the kitschy, campy theme.
Don your cowboy hat and order a 22-ounce porterhouse with a fully dressed baked potato the size of your head. Get a whole cast iron skilletful of mac-n-cheese, a pile of extra-large coconut-crusted shrimp, and take your best shot at doing the cliché Aussie accent — g'day, mate. You'll almost certainly walk out full and with some extras to take home.
9. IHOP
IHOP used to go by its full name — International House of Pancakes. At one point, the chain, seeking more lunch and dinner business, tried to shed its breakfast-centric image by going acronym-only. It may be known by the simpler IHOP moniker now, but diners haven't forgotten what that P stands for. No, far from it — they go because they know the griddles are greased, the syrup boats are warm, and every golden, fluffy stack is topped with a spherical scoop of soft butter melting down the sides when those pancakes hit the table.
So IHOP is a house that was literally built on pancakes. Internationally. There are plenty of large pancake stack options if you want them for your main dish, of course. But those namesake pancakes also play a key side-dish role at IHOP. Big eaters opting for combo plates like sirloin tips and eggs receive bottomless pancakes on the side — or some might view it as dessert. There's even a Split Decision Breakfast that delivers pancakes and French toast, plus eggs, bacon, and sausage.
These aren't your grandma's retro breakfast recipes. Non-pancake lovers can load up on breakfast platters bursting with meats like steak, fried chicken, and bacon. Combo meals allow diners to dial up hash browns and eggs any style in every imaginable permutation. Don't be afraid to ask for a side of country gravy for dipping — and maybe schedule a post-brunch nap.
10. Red Robin
Like many national chains, Red Robin has gone all-in on offering to-go and deliveries. But for diners who choose to eat in the restaurant, the burger-centric chain has fully quadrupled down, offering all-you-can-eat sides, fries, drinks, and salads. You may not know about the musical way the brand got its name, but know this — you won't walk out of there hungry.
The chain's bottomless options include more than 30 items. Vegetable sides, the famous thick-cut steak fries, soft drinks, salads, and even floats are all served with unlimited free replenishment. Bottomless everything means portion size here is only limited by your appetite. As a result, online reviewers rave about feeling like they're getting the maximum amount of food for their money. One commenter on a Reddit thread about Red Robin's bottomless fries testified that their teenage boys — with famously insatiable appetites — left the place feeling stuffed.
This value-driven, all-you-can-eat approach has proven to be a success, so the company has fully embraced the bottomless offer as a part of its brand and marketing identity. Giant portions seem like they'll be a staple of Red Robin's service model for a long time to come.
11. Metro Diner
Metro Diner was founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1938 and today has around 60 locations across 12 states. The chain's emphasis is on traditional American diner classics, all-day breakfast platters, and of course, ample, generous portions.
Guy Fieri famously featured Metro Diner's signature Iron City Meatloaf on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in 2010. Between the publicity generated by a Triple D hit and the chain's iconic fried chicken and waffle plate, Metro has been getting write-ups and raves for its massive portions of scratch-cooked American diner classics ever since.
Customers seem pleased with the quality and the value of Metro Diner's stick-to-your-ribs home cooking. The front page of the chain's website quotes a Tampa customer as saying "Each dish is huge, even if you come hungry, you're probably leaving with take out." Reviewers on social media seem to agree. One YouTube reviewer went specifically for Metro Diner's generous serving of chicken and waffles and was duly impressed, exclaiming: "I'm not really sure how to even tackle this." Clearly a good indication that portions are plentiful.