9 Rules To Know Before Visiting Hoss's Steakhouse

If you're in the market for a no-frills steakhouse experience, Hoss's is the place for you. Officially known as Hoss's Steak & Seahouse, this Pennsylvania-born chain has specialized in serving easygoing, accessible, and affordable grub since 1983. While it's never quite made it out of the Northeast nor achieved the same national dominance as other popular steakhouse chains, it's got both a notable presence in its home state and in the hearts of folks who have grown up with it in their lives, which is largely thanks to its anachronistic, old-fashioned, but lovable nature.

However, Hoss's relative obscurity in the steakhouse game also means that eating there is a bit of an unknown, especially when compared to the likes of Texas Roadhouse (which is currently winning the steakhouse wars) or Outback Steakhouse. Sure, this is a restaurant that's designed to be user-friendly and welcoming to newcomers, but you want to be prepared, right? That's why we decided to break down exactly what you need to know about dining at Hoss's Steakhouse, and the key rules you need to get familiar with before heading there. From how to navigate its menu to where you might be able to find savings, here's all the guidance you need for this chain.