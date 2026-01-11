9 Rules To Know Before Visiting Hoss's Steakhouse
If you're in the market for a no-frills steakhouse experience, Hoss's is the place for you. Officially known as Hoss's Steak & Seahouse, this Pennsylvania-born chain has specialized in serving easygoing, accessible, and affordable grub since 1983. While it's never quite made it out of the Northeast nor achieved the same national dominance as other popular steakhouse chains, it's got both a notable presence in its home state and in the hearts of folks who have grown up with it in their lives, which is largely thanks to its anachronistic, old-fashioned, but lovable nature.
However, Hoss's relative obscurity in the steakhouse game also means that eating there is a bit of an unknown, especially when compared to the likes of Texas Roadhouse (which is currently winning the steakhouse wars) or Outback Steakhouse. Sure, this is a restaurant that's designed to be user-friendly and welcoming to newcomers, but you want to be prepared, right? That's why we decided to break down exactly what you need to know about dining at Hoss's Steakhouse, and the key rules you need to get familiar with before heading there. From how to navigate its menu to where you might be able to find savings, here's all the guidance you need for this chain.
Don't be fooled by its name — Hoss's has more than steak & seafood
With a name like Hoss's Steak & Seahouse, you can rightly expect this chain to serve up a lot of beef and a fair amount of fish. It's certainly true that both types of protein feature heavily on its menu: Hoss's has no less than eight different types of steak, including classics like filet mignon and a bone-in ribeye, plus seafood options like whitefish, salmon, and crab cakes. However, it doesn't stop there. Hoss's knows that these days, steakhouses need to offer something for everyone, and it extends its menu considerably to offer a host of different entrée options.
Amongst these options are several different burgers, including its House Burger (which comes complete with bacon, pepper jack cheese, and an onion ring inside) and a classic cheeseburger. It also has a bunch of chicken dishes, one of which is an Italian Chicken Parmesan with spaghetti, which is a novel offer at a steakhouse. If you're hankering for something lighter, you can order from several sandwich options, and that's all before you head to its famous salad bar, where you can happily wile away hours (okay, minutes) piling your plate up with veggie items. Sure, none of it's gourmet cuisine, but you can do a lot worse in terms of selection.
The salad bar is a must-try
One of the standout features of Hoss's is its soup, salad & dessert bar, which packs over 100 fresh items into one sprawling buffet counter. With that amount of choice, it's definitely worth a visit during your trip, not least because it's a great way to retain some sense of nutritiousness while dining at a restaurant that specializes in beef and fried fish. The bar has all of the greens and veggies you'd expect from a salad section, with lettuce, carrots, and onions on tap, but it's also got some more interesting options like steak pasta salad, loaded baked potatoes, and mac and cheese. It's also got a bunch of soups, DIY nachos, and an impressive dessert selection, with brownies, rice pudding, jello, cheesecakes, and cookies. Not bad, huh?
For people who grew up going to Hoss's, the salad bar is an integral part of the experience. For others, it's an excellent way to amp up their meal and get a lot more variety. Plus, if you go at certain times of the day, choosing the salad bar will give you a super reasonable meal. From Monday to Friday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., the Lunch Salad Bar Special is just $9.99, and goes up to $13.49 after 4 p.m. You can turn this into a full meal by adding on selected entrées for just $2.49, too.
Some Hoss's Steakhouses may not serve alcohol, so check before you go
Do you like washing your steak down with the perfect glass of wine? Well, if you do, you may not want to go to Hoss's. For much of its history, Hoss's Steak & Seahouse has stood apart from its competitors as a restaurant that doesn't serve alcohol. Instead, it places its focus on offering soft drinks like root beer, iced tea, and chocolate milk, as well as Pepsi products.
In the past, this has been a source of frustration to unsuspecting customers, who have ventured into Hoss's hoping to find an alcoholic drink to go with their meal, only to be disappointed. More recently, though, it looks as though Hoss's has softened its stance on alcohol, and some marketing from the restaurant has indicated that it may well either serve booze on occasion or offer BYOB, particularly with its Family Style Banquet Meals. That being said, the official line still appears to be that you can't get alcohol there, and both online listings for the restaurant and its physical menu seem to show that beer, wine, and cocktails aren't typically available. Before you visit, the best thing to do is to call your chosen store and ask, so that you don't end up annoyed when you can't get the drink you want.
Don't miss out on its specials and deals
Hoss's is hardly an expensive restaurant: After all, where else can you get a filet mignon for under $35? That being said, this is a world where everything's getting pricier, and so saving money anywhere you can is a good idea. Well, you'll be pleased to hear that you can find specials and deals at Hoss's that not only knock some cash off your bill, but also give you access to off-menu dishes.
If you're not looking to empty your wallet, the chain's HOSSOME Hour is a must. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday, Hoss's offers discounts on several of its most prominent dishes. You can pick up its 6-ounce sirloin steak for just $11.99, or grab a fried whitefish sandwich with endless fries at a dollar less. Its salad bar is just $9.99 for these two hours, too, and gives you access to a lot of food.
Its special offers are also worth keeping an eye on. Hoss's is currently serving up a Warm Ham & Swiss Sandwich served with endless fries for $11.50, and a Bayou Shrimp Penne for $17.99, neither of which is on its standard menu. For a few bucks extra, you can order both of these with a salad bar option.
Hoss's says that its extras are free of charge, but don't get caught out
Hoss's is one of those places where the bill is never too high, but it might be a little longer than you think if you're not careful. On its website, Hoss's Steakhouse proudly states that "there's just one other thing you won't find at Hoss's — hidden charges." It goes on to explain that items like butter, fried onions, and sauces won't cost extra, despite being an add-on to your meal.
Now, this is, of course, something we love to see — but with that wording, it can be easy to assume that other add-ons will also be free. They're not. Hoss's has a host of enhancements for its burgers and steaks that cost extra, just like any other restaurant, and things like bacon, cheese, mushrooms, or additional baked potato toppings will set you back a buck or two. Because of its affordability, these upsells aren't super pricey, but it's important not to get blindsided by the allure of a "no extra charge" promise and start throwing things onto your order, only to find that your cost has unexpectedly increased.
For large groups, its Family Style Banquet Menu might be your best bet
If you're taking your family or a bunch of your friends to Hoss's, you're in luck: It's not going to cost you the earth. However, there's one way that you can make it even cheaper than it already is, by going all-in on its Family Style Banquet Menu. If you're all willing to share the same entrée, this lesser-known option at Hoss's will slash the bill considerably. Amongst its cheapest options are its crispy chicken tenders and chopped steak, both of which are served with your choice of two sides, garlic bread, and a drink. The cost? $158 between 10 people, or $15.80 per head. We don't need to tell you that's a steal, people.
The Family Style Banquet Menu may also offer a BYOB option, and no matter how big your group is, Hoss's can accommodate: You can dine with up to 100 people, and provided that you book and plan ahead, the restaurant will likely be able to fit you in. The Banquet Menu also has a bunch of slightly more expensive options, like sirloin tips and Maryland-style crab cake, which will cost each person a few dollars more. If you want to order from the classic menu, though, Hoss's can also make room for you and your party.
Kids can eat for cheap (or for free)
We love a steakhouse that knows that kids are often part of the package for diners. Hoss's isn't just aware of this, either: It goes all-out to ensure that children are catered to at its restaurants, and that their parents don't end up spending too much. Its Kids' Menu is already pretty inexpensive, and you can grab your little ones burgers, steak tips, or hot dogs for under $10. Importantly, though, this order also includes access to the salad bar and a free side.
That's only if your kids aren't under five years old, though — if they are, they get an absolutely free meal, if they're just going for the salad bar. Considering that the bar has a load of kid-friendly options, you'd be a fool to turn that offer down. Plus, if the standard price of the kids' meals at Hoss's is still too expensive, you can head there mid-week to make it even more affordable. On Wednesday evenings at the restaurant, it's Kids' Night, and each kid's meal is just $3.99, provided that you're ordering an adult meal alongside it. Now, we're not economists, but that seems like a good deal to us.
Signing up to its eClub could help you gain some savings — and certain careers may gain added discounts
Like some other restaurants (including Olive Garden), Hoss's doesn't have a loyalty program. As a result, if you were hoping to build up points while dining there, you'll likely be disappointed. That doesn't mean that you can't save any money there, though. The restaurant operates a quasi-membership scheme called the eClub, which is, in essence, a newsletter. However, this monthly mailout contains discounts and special offers that you otherwise wouldn't have access to. It's totally free to sign up for, so even if you're only going to eat at Hoss's once or twice, you don't have anything to lose.
Hoss's also runs periodic discounts in other areas, too. For instance, on Veterans Day, it offers a Military Discount for retirees, veterans, and active duty servicepeople. In 2025, this discount gave people free access to the soup and salad bar and a free iced tea on top of that. They also received a $10 off voucher at the end of their meal for their next trip to the restaurant. It's worth keeping an eye out for any future discount during days like this, as it can be a canny way to eat on the cheap.
Hoss's has a special diets menu
Steakhouses aren't traditionally the kind of place you go if you have dietary requirements. However, Hoss's might be more accommodating than you think. The restaurant has a Special Diets Menu, which can be accessed via its website, allowing customers to see exactly which items they can order for their specific requirements. If you require gluten-free options, you're in luck: Plenty of its entrées, sides, and salads don't have any wheat in them, and a lot of them are also totally fine for people with milk, egg, sesame, or peanut allergies.
That being said, it's important to remember that Hoss's is also about animal-based protein — so if you can't or don't eat meat, then you'll struggle to find a wide variety of options here, beyond its salad bar. It's also important to remember that you shouldn't fully rely on its Special Diets Menu to avoid any risk of allergic response. No matter where you're eating, you should always let your server or the manager know if you have specific dietary requirements, particularly those that could result in a reaction or illness.