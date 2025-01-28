9 Tricks You Need To Try When Ordering From Cracker Barrel

If you have a hankering for authentic Southern-style cuisine, Cracker Barrel is an excellent choice — even if you live above the Mason-Dixon Line. The chain has 660 restaurants in 44 states, meaning there is likely one near you in the United States. There's either a location where you live, or you can snag popular Cracker Barrel dishes like the Old-Timer's Breakfast or Chicken n' Dumplins on your next road trip.

One of the things we love most about Cracker Barrel is that it's so much more than fantastic food. The aesthetic is half the reason people show up. After all, who wouldn't want to feel as though they'd stepped through a time machine and into a world of home-cooked meals, country decor, and genuine simplicity? For those of us who grew up in the South, stepping into a Cracker Barrel feels very much like stepping into our memories of Mamaw's warm, cozy home — just on a grander scale.

Whether you're a newcomer to the vintage-styled country store and restaurant or a regular at your local establishment, there are a few tricks to ordering at Cracker Barrel you may not know about. Before you place your next soul-satisfying order, check out these nine hacks to make your visit more fun, affordable, and delicious.