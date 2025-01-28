9 Tricks You Need To Try When Ordering From Cracker Barrel
If you have a hankering for authentic Southern-style cuisine, Cracker Barrel is an excellent choice — even if you live above the Mason-Dixon Line. The chain has 660 restaurants in 44 states, meaning there is likely one near you in the United States. There's either a location where you live, or you can snag popular Cracker Barrel dishes like the Old-Timer's Breakfast or Chicken n' Dumplins on your next road trip.
One of the things we love most about Cracker Barrel is that it's so much more than fantastic food. The aesthetic is half the reason people show up. After all, who wouldn't want to feel as though they'd stepped through a time machine and into a world of home-cooked meals, country decor, and genuine simplicity? For those of us who grew up in the South, stepping into a Cracker Barrel feels very much like stepping into our memories of Mamaw's warm, cozy home — just on a grander scale.
Whether you're a newcomer to the vintage-styled country store and restaurant or a regular at your local establishment, there are a few tricks to ordering at Cracker Barrel you may not know about. Before you place your next soul-satisfying order, check out these nine hacks to make your visit more fun, affordable, and delicious.
1. Snag a free appetizer by joining the Cracker Barrel Rewards program
You can join Cracker Barrel Rewards online or through the mobile app to earn a free welcome gift. And let's face it, who doesn't love getting things for free? In this case, you score a free Barrel Bite. Not familiar with what a Barrel Bite is? They are bite-sized appetizers you can keep to yourself or share with the table — and they're delicious, so we won't blame you for not sharing.
Your choice of appetizer can vary from one location to the next. Among your potential options are Country Fried Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese Bites, Loaded Hashbrown Casserole Tots, and Biscuit Beignets. Honestly, there is no wrong choice here, but we're especially fond of the sweet, rich beignets, which are tossed in cinnamon sugar and perfectly paired with a butter pecan sauce. But if you're not a fan of sweet treats before your meal, the crunchy, slightly tangy fried pickles are an excellent runner-up to order with your Cracker Barrel Rewards welcome gift.
2. Collect Peg Points to earn free meals and more
While a free welcome gift is well, welcome, there are many more reasons to join Cracker Barrel Rewards. Those reasons are called pegs. Pegs, also called Peg Points, are a cute name for the chain's reward points, honoring the chain's classic peg game we all love and wish we could beat.
Peg Points accumulate with every purchase, and you can redeem them for free meals and more. Basically, many menu items have a Peg Price listed with them, and once you have enough points, you can get that item for free. For example, a New York Strip Steak n' Eggs costs 225 points, while a House Salad costs 75 pegs. There are a few exceptions to what you can spend peg points on, like the family meals and party platters, which are both a no-go for redemption.
Don't sleep on using your accumulated points, either, because there are some limitations and rules. For starters, you can only have up to 500 at a time — which is enough to get at least two free meals, by the way. There is a 5,000 peg point cap on annual earnings, and they expire after a year.
3. Ask for an extra plate and split a big meal with a friend
At Cracker Barrel, the menu items are huge, with many plates including enough food to feed more than one in your party. Consider splitting one of those generously sized meals with a friend and you'll not only get a full meal, but you'll save money too.
For example, you can get the Old Timer's Breakfast with two eggs, a breakfast side, bacon or sausage patties, and biscuits and gravy — all for less than $15 (at most locations). If you choose the Hashbrown Casserole as your breakfast side and sausage patties as your breakfast meat, it'll make for a hearty meal, and the doubles of each item make it ideal for sharing. Of course, you can also choose to split the sides and have one person eat the eggs while the other indulges in the biscuits and gravy. Breakfast is available all day, so you can choose this option any time you visit.
Another excellent choice of a shareable meal is the Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie. The main dish itself is a hearty combination of beef, potatoes, and vegetables, and it also comes with a side of your choice of bread. Splitting this meal with a buddy will cost each of you less than $10.
4. Join the Cracker Barrel waitlist in advance to skip the line
Wouldn't it be great if there was a way to avoid waiting a long time to get a table or check how busy the restaurant was before you went? Yeah, Cracker Barrel thought so, too, and it delivered a simple solution: Joining the Cracker Barrel waitlist in advance, which allows you to skip the line and shorten your wait time after arrival. Since this feature also tells you the current estimated wait time, you can use it to get an idea of how busy things are, too.
To join the waitlist, sign into your account online or using the mobile app. At the top of the screen, select the button that says: "Join Waitlist." It's located next to the "Order Online" button. Once you click the waitlist button, you'll be prompted to enter guest information and party size to secure your spot. That same screen will give you an estimated wait time. If you live more than 15 minutes away, we recommend joining the waitlist when you're a little closer to the restaurant, so you don't miss the moment that you're called or hold up the line.
5. Pay your tab on the mobile app to save time
Joining the waitlist before arriving at the restaurant isn't the only way the Cracker Barrel app saves you time. You can pay your tab on the mobile app to skip the lines on the way out, too! Just scan the QR code at the bottom of your check using your phone's camera. If you're having problems scanning the QR code, don't fret. There's an eight-digit code just beneath it that you can manually type in on the app. This should bring you to a page that allows you to pay for your meal and leave a tip using a credit card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay.
However, we should mention that you can't pay for things you want from the country store through the app, so that would still require you to stand in line. But if you're one of those people who just adore getting a little something on your way out, we believe the wait is well worth it.
The mobile app offers other features you may find useful, too. For example, you can place your to-go orders through the app (and some locations offer curbside pick-up for even more convenience). You can track your peg points and redeem them. Plus, you can use it to discover nearby locations no matter where you are, so you can enjoy your favorite Cracker Barrel items even while traveling.
6. Order a $5 Take Home Meal to eat at home later
When you order any entree of equal or greater value, you can also choose a $5 Take Home Meal to, well, take home with you. In some locations (like New Jersey), these meals are actually $6, but we personally think it's still a great deal.
We're big fans of this unique deal option because it's convenient and affordable — and could be a huge boon to busy families. For example, you might take your family of four out to lunch and get a regular entree for each member. Then, you can add a Take Home Meal for each person, and now you've got supper covered for only an extra $20 to $24 (depending on your location). The best part, of course, is that you can skip cooking two meals that day. After all, everyone deserves a day off.
Options vary by location, but Cracker Barrel's $5 Take Home Meal menu generally includes three classic Cracker Barrel favorites. The Fried Homestyle Chicken and Mac n' Cheese is a classic southern-style comfort meal, while the Smoky Grilled Chicken is served with the chain's famous mashed potatoes. But, if you're not feeling like chicken, don't fret. The last option features a hearty combination of Meatloaf and Mac n' Cheese. Some locations have also added a breakfast food option too, such as the Fried Apple French Toast Bake.
7. Save more by ordering Cracker Barrel's family meals
Don't feel like cooking but still want to serve your family a hearty, balanced meal? Cracker Barrel offers several Family Meal options that won't just satisfy your hunger, but can also save you up to 20% when compared to ordering individual meals for each person.
Each Family Meal is designed to feed five people, and most come with two country sides and buttermilk biscuits. Main course options include things like pot roast, pancakes, chicken n' dumplins, or grilled chicken tenderloins. Most meals allow you to choose two sides to come with your meal, which can include options like fresh fruit, a serving of Cracker Barrel's Loaded Hashbrown Casserole, carrots, or fried apples. Options vary by location, but many chains offer similar selections.
Feeding more than five people? A great trick is to purchase a meal and add an extra side to stretch it. Although any Family Meal could work, the Sirloin Steak Tips n' Tenders Family Meal or the Meatloaf n' Tenders Family Meal are great options for this because they feature two main course dishes, two sides, and buttermilk biscuits. If you're exceptionally ravished or feeling indulgent, there is even an option to add a dessert.
8. Check out Cracker Barrel's daily lunch and dinner specials for discounts
An easy way to save money on your next Cracker Barrel visit is to check the daily lunch and dinner specials before you order. The exact specials may vary by location and date, but all offer an affordable (and delicious) lunch or supper featuring some of your favorite Cracker Barrel meals. Lunch specials average around $10 at some locations, while most (not all) "Daily Dish" specials average around $15.
One special that's especially affordable is the "Weekday Lunch Pick 2 Country Combos," which is available Monday through Friday starting at 11 a.m. This special allows you to pair two lunch favorites, among the options of soup, the house salad, and a loaded baked potato. Even better? This deal still allows you to choose a Take Home Meal, for a deal double-whammy that can keep you fed the rest of the day.
Daily Dish specials are available starting at 11 a.m. and rotate throughout the week, so there is always something new. These specials are named for the day of the week they're available, making it easy to remember when you can order your favorite. For example, you could choose the Monday Chicken n' Rice, which features baked chicken with a creamy mushroom sauce over rice. What's especially great is some locations offer a Saturday special, so it's not always limited to weekdays. The Cracker Barrel in Pennsville Township, New Jersey offers Saturday Southern BBQ Ribs.
9. Customize your Homestyle Breakfast for savings
If you're looking for better customization and savings, the Homestyle Breakfast is a great idea. This menu option is a "build your own" offer that starts with two eggs any way you like, including over easy, over medium, over well, scrambled, sunny side up, and egg whites. With your eggs squared away, you can choose a meat and a side from dozens of options. Meats include classics like sausage, bacon, and ham. But, it also has a fried or grilled catfish option if you're looking for something different. Can't make up your mind? There's a meat sampling option featuring one piece each of bacon, sausage, and country ham.
For greater savings, you can add two more eggs for a small fee to make this a super shareable breakfast for two that won't break the bank. If you're feeling extra hungry, you can add another side for a few dollars. Fun fact: You can add an extra side to almost any Cracker Barrel meal if you're feeling extra hungry. Sides include all your favorites, like grits, buttermilk pancakes, loaded Hashbrown Casserole, fresh fruit, fried apples, and sliced tomatoes.
For a healthier Cracker Barrel Homestyle Breakfast option, opt for egg whites, grilled chicken tenders, and sliced tomatoes, which is the lowest calorie customization combination. Go as big or as small as you'd like!